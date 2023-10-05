Why is Anthony Edwards sidelined against Mavericks in preseason opener? Exploring more about former No. 1 pick’s absence

Anthony Edwards will not lace up for the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in their preseason opener (Thursday). The 2023-24 NBA season is officially kicking off with the Timberwolves and Mavericks facing off for a preseason game.

Minnesota fans have waited patiently to see their team in action this summer but unfortunately, they will have to wait some more to see their star player Anthony Edwards on the floor. He is officially ruled out of the starting lineup due to an ankle injury.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks will kick off the 2023 Abu Dhabi Games on Thursday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The two teams will face off on October 7th as well for the second game in Abu Dhabi.

The two matchups are part of an annual tradition where the NBA sends teams to foreign countries to increase international viewership and fandom. The NBA will also host games in France, Mexico and Canada this year.

Why is Anthony Edwards absent from the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup?

Anthony Edwards practicing in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Anthony Edwards' absence is a shock to many fans as he was seen practicing yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The Minnesota Timberwolves have reported that the 22-year-old is dealing with a sprain in his left ankle.

The team announced the starting lineup for the first preseason game, and the usual starters will take the floor. Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will be playing, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker replacing Edwards.

Second-round pick Jaylen Clark from UCLA is also sidelined with an Achilles injury. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, will feature star guard Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., and Mike Miles Jr. are all listed as questionable for the game.

There is no news on whether Edwards will be available for the next Abu Dhabi game on October 7th. The Timberwolves play three more preseason games after UAE, so Minnesota fans might see him in action eventually.

Edwards is one of the dark horse candidates to win the MVP award and is expected to take on the charge for the team this year.

