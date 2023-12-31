Why is Jrue Holiday not playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest status of Celtics' guard (Dec.31)

The Boston Celtics have ruled out star guard Jrue Holiday for Sunday's game at the San Antonio Spurs. According to the injury report, Holiday is dealing with a sprain in his right elbow, and the Celtics will keep him out for precautionary reasons as they seek to extend their winning streak to six games.

Boston, which is an NBA-best 25-6, is on top of the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs (5-21) have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Although they are on the road on Sunday, the Celtics are two wins away from setting a record for consecutive home wins to start a season. They are 16-0 at TD Garden.

This will be the third game that Jrue Holiday will miss this season. In 29 appearances, he averages 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday's stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jrue Holiday has faced the San Antonio Spurs 33 times in his career since entering the NBA in 2009. He averages 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 4.2 apg against the Spurs.

"No matter the lineup, we have small things we can go to," Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said regarding the team's depth, via NBA.com.

"We have guys that are willing to step up, we have guys that understand it's about execution, it's about effort, and it's about toughness. I've got 1,000 percent faith in the entire locker room. The poise to be able to just execute is kind of what we're looking to build."

Aside from Jrue Holiday, the other three Boston megastars will be good to go against San Antonio. Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum didn't play in the 118-120 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The two megastars missed the game due to injuries to the calf and ankle, respectively, but they are good to go vs the Spurs.

On the other hand, the Spurs are on the verge of another losing season, as they continue to struggle despite the presence of 2023 No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio has the second-worst in the entire NBA, with only the Detroit Pistons (3-29) having won fewer games.