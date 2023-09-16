Why did Koby Altman get arrested? What we know about Cavaliers' executive's latest controversy so far

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman finds himself in an unwanted controversy. Altman was reportedly arrested and charged with operating a vehicle impaired on Friday night. ESPN further revealed that he was charged with "committing a marked lanes violation and OVI."

The incident occurred in Celevaland itself around 9:00 PM. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers stopped Altman before charging him with OVI. Here's what ESPN wrote:

"Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed," the OSHP said, according to multiple reports. "The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused."

The Cavaliers executive cooperated respectfully with the troopers, said the Police. Meanwhile, the organization has noted the incident and released a statement too.

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the Cavaliers said in a statement Saturday. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

The unfortunate incident took place just a day before (Friday, September 15th) Koby Altman's 41st birthday on Saturday, September 16th.

Koby Altman's Cavaliers' tenure has been highly successful

The Cavaliers will hope the controversy circling Koby Altman doesn't force them to take strict actions against him. He has been integral to the franchise's success over the last decade. The Cavaliers have seen plenty of extreme lows, but their peak has been just as good.

Altman joined the team in 2012. He was the team's director of pro personnel during their 2016 championship run. Altman took over as assistant general manager in their title defense season. The team made the finals again but failed to get over the hump. Altman was the GM in 2018 when the Cavs made their last finals run, which ended in a 4-0 result against the Warriors.

Cleveland went into rebuild mode after that season. They were among the bottom-feeders in the Eastern Conference. Many questioned the team's brass and front office for the lack of direction in their roster-building process.

However, in 2021, the Cavaliers were back to within touching distance of a playoff spot. They finished with the seventh-best record. Darius Garland, their 2019 first-round pick, and center Jarrett Allen made the All-Star teams that season.

The following year, the Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and finally made the playoffs without LeBron James for the first time since 1998.