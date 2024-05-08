Why is Mitchell Robinson not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Knicks center's status for Game 2 (May 8)

The New York Knicks are ahead in their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers but face a setback as they continue their playoffs run. On Tuesday, they announced that center Mitchell Robinson is sidelined with a stress injury to his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Knicks ruled out Mitchell Robinson for Wednesday's Game 2 due to management of a left ankle injury. Robinson also sat out New York's first-round victory over the Philadelphia 76ers for the same issue. He missed 50 regular-season games because of an ankle injury that needed surgical intervention.

The 26-year-old was anticipated to play a major role in the frontcourt rotation after averaging 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season.

However, due to the injury, his playing time was restricted, and his performance declined. This season, he has averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Additionally, in six postseason appearances, he has scored more than two points in only one game.

Nevertheless, his latest situation presents a challenge for a Knicks team already coping with a limited bench.

New York Knicks to navigate Round 2 against Indiana Pacers without Mitchell Robinson

In their Game 1 victory over Indiana, Robinson was the top scorer off the Knicks bench, contributing just two points. Nevertheless, the Pacers bench significantly outscored the Knicks' 46-3. New York's starting lineup performed well enough to secure the win, though.

With Robinson sidelined alongside Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic, Precious Achiuwa is expected to get increased minutes on the court.

Although Achiuwa has participated in three playoff games, he has not yet scored more than four points.

The loss of Robinson means Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will likely depend even more on his starting lineup. Isaiah Hartenstein is set to lead the frontcourt, with Jalen Brunson continuing as the primary option in the backcourt.

Robinson is a valuable reserve, but in the ongoing playoffs, the Knicks have not heavily relied on their bench. Meanwhile, the Knicks scored a postseason-high 121 points in Game 1, overcoming a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson scored at least 40 points for the fourth consecutive game and ended up with 39 in the fifth. Brunson has been crucial for a team averaging 110.1 points per game in the playoffs.