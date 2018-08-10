Why NBA 2018-19 season is going to be a thriller?

NBA is indeed where "The Amazing Happens". In 2015 we witnessed the Warriors lift the championship after 40 years. 2016 was the year of "The kid from Akron" LeBron James who completed his city's dream by bringing home the championship after being down 3-1 in the finals. In last 2 years, we have seen how dominating a "Superteam" can be (Golden State Warriors with 4 All-Stars death lineup).

But this year has a package of its own. After a busy month of hyped up free agencies, cap space decisions, trades and an amazing draft class the NBA stands with an upturned geography.

The biggest move that the NBA saw this offseason was LeBron James moving to the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers left no stone unturned to land Lebron and revive the Lakers Legacy. With the star power that he carries Lakers have revived their dreams of a successful playoff in the coming season. In addition to this, they have also added Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee to the new-look Lakers.

The Boston Celtics had an amazing season last year and now are eying the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will make a return to the already young and hungry team lead by the trio of Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

This offseason also was a witness to a dramatic Spurs-Raptors trade which shook the NBA. Toronto Raptors swapped DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. The Spurs had already announced that they wouldn't trade Kawhi Leonard to any Western Conference team. Leonard ahead of the trade showed complete disinterest in playing for the Raptors and was still traded. The other part of the trade was even more critical. Raptors had fired Dwane Casey and were already being criticized for it. DeMar DeRozan was a franchise player in the making. Trading him bought a frenzy all over the NBA and was talk on the block for days. Good or bad, that's how business decisions are made.

The current reigning champions Golden State Warriors have made an attempt to make their roster invincible by signing DeMarcus Cousins who too is an All-Star. Their starting lineup now will feature all All-Stars.

Talking about All-Stars, the All-Star Weekend scheduled to happen in Charlotte will also have a newer look. Now that LeBron and Curry are in the same conference there has to be a new leader in the Eastern Conference. As the word has it, Kyrie Irving of the Celtics will probably lead the other All-Star team.

The expectations from the freshly drafted class of 2018 are also high. Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Mohamed Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Collin Sexton and Miles Bridges are the top guns from the 2018 Draft. Some will have teams building around them while some have to fit in the positions.

In 2019, NBA will have some top players going through Free Agency. Some major decisions and upheavals are expected to happen. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker will be the eye catchers.

Get ready to expect the unexpected! NBA 2018-19 is going to be one hell of a ride!

As the saying goes "NBA: Where Amazing Happens".