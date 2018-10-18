NBA Free Agency 2019: Will the Warriors be able to keep Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson

Klay Thomspon enters the free agency next summer. He wants to stay with the Warriors but also want to hit the free agency. Will the Warriors be able to keep him with the increasing costs and taxes?

Let me break it down for you.

Klay's side:

Klay wants to stay with the warriors. In an exclusive interview with Shams Charania, he referred the Golden State Warriors to as "Our Team". He reiterated his desires to stay with the warriors in a very elaborative way.

Check out this clip from the interview below:

From @watchstadium 1-on-1 with Warriors' Klay Thompson: The 3-time champ on ever envisioning 'your own team', '19 free agency. “I don’t want necessarily to be the focal point at all times. I’ve been to the mountain top...I’ve put so much blood, sweat, tears with this franchise." pic.twitter.com/naAaow1NtT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2018

It is clear that Klay wants to stay with the warriors but why does he not want a contract extension?

Let me explain to you the reason behind it. If Klay signs a contract extension, it would be a deal worth around $102 million. But if he enters the free agency, he gives himself an opportunity to grab a max or a super-max deal worth $187 and $219 million (estimated) respectively. Moreover, entering the free agency gives other teams an opportunity to match the max deals and thus, forcing Warriors to place their bid even higher. Albert Nahmad did a full analysis of the different financial possibilities.

Check out the tweet by Albert Nahmad below:

Klay Thompson, if he were to sign an extension this summer, would be forgoing potentially huge future salary in exchange for locking in a long-term contract with the team he loves.https://t.co/iKmMA6Hj9r pic.twitter.com/KtU8UWwktN — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) May 11, 2018

So do you think a player with Klay's potential and so many achievements will miss this much of money?

Warriors' side:

Warriors have a lot of troubles up ahead related to the free agency. The next in line is Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. They offered a supermax contract of $201 million over five seasons to Steph Curry this year. Kevin Durant is also expected to sign a long-term extension with them. So we can expect a similar deal for him too. Draymond will be a free agent in 2020 and Klay in 2019.

Oklahoma City Thunder was in the same position in 2012 with their Big 4- Serge Ibaka, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant. They reached the finals of the 2012 NBA championship but lost to the Miami Heat in the finals. If the team had stayed, they would have an everlasting impact on the NBA. But the Thunder choose to reduce their luxury taxes and have flexible cap space.

Warriors would love to keep all their big players together. The statement below by Steve Kerr is proof of it.

Statement by Steve Kerr:

Reporter: "Given the economics of the game, is there any thought that this is the last go around with this core group?"

Steve Kerr: "No"

.....long pause.....

"Can't make it any clearer than that" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 14, 2018

But with the increasing luxury taxes and costs, it seems to be a very tough task. With every star they resign in future, the costs will go up. It would be interesting to see whether they will be able to keep their star players together or will have to give something up.