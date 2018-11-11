×
Williams' jumper helps Clippers edge Bucks 128-120 in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Nov 2018, 04:51 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a jumper with .3 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-126 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Montrezl Harrell intercepted Giannis Antetokounmpo's inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.

Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench. Patrick Beverley added 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks.

Former Clipper Eric Bledsoe's 3-pointer tied it at 119 with six seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari's 3-point try for Los Angeles bounced off the rim at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.

Harrell provided the Clippers' energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot.

The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second. The Bucks fought back with seven 3-pointers — Brook Lopez hit four — and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lopez tied his career high with six 3-pointers. ... They have lost three in a row to the Clippers.

Clippers: Gallinari's consecutive free throw streak ended at 55 when he missed a technical foul shot in the third quarter. He came up just short of the franchise record of 58 set by Jamal Crawford in 2012. ... Coach Doc Rivers said he has a house under construction in Malibu, where wildfires have forced evacuations of the celebrity enclave. He said he's more concerned about the affected residents than his own project. ... G Avery Bradley (left ankle sprain) missed his third straight game and F Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) sat out his eighth in a row.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Denver on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back. The Bucks haven't won there since March 20, 2010.

Clippers: Host the Warriors on Monday night in the first of four meetings.

Associated Press
NEWS
