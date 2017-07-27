Wizards sign Wall to lucrative four-year extension

Washington Wizards point guard and NBA All-Star John Wall has signed a contract extension reportedly worth $170million.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 04:28 IST

John Wall

NBA All-Star John Wall is staying in Washington after re-signing with the Wizards.

The Wizards announced Wall's extension on Wednesday, a four-year deal reportedly worth $170million.

According to reports, the 26-year-old guard's deal begins in 2019 and includes a fourth-year player option in addition to a 15 per cent trade kicker.

Wall, who has two years and $37m left on his current contract after being drafted with the first pick by the Wizards in 2010, said: "Returning to the only team I've known in my professional career was an easy decision for me.

"I want to thank my family, Mr. Leonsis, Ernie Grunfeld, all of my coaches and my team-mates for their amazing support over the last seven years. I understand my role as the leader of this franchise and I will continue to work hard to improve my game and make our team better.

"Washington, D.C., is my second home and I take seriously my efforts in the community and look forward to strengthening that bond. Our fans are amazing and I'm excited to bring them and this city continued success and a team they can be proud of."

Wall is coming off a career year after averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot a career-best 45.1 percent from the field.

The Wizards finished 49-33 last season before falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.