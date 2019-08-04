Wizards star Wall 'not willing to' sit out season after Achilles injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 04 Aug 2019, 06:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Wall

Washington Wizards star John Wall does not want to miss the 2019-20 NBA season after rupturing his Achilles in February.

Wall – a five-time All-Star – is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered earlier this year after he underwent left heel surgery in January.

The 28-year-old is facing a significant period on the sidelines but the Wizards guard wants to return as soon as possible.

"No I'm not willing to," Wall said, when asked if he was willing to sit out all of next season. "But that's what the doctors say, that's what the team says. So I'm fine listening to them [the team] and not trying to do my own thing."

Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game through 32 appearances in 2018-19. While he was once known as the fastest player in basketball, his pace has slowed significantly in recent years. He is working to get back into top shape, though.

"Me right now, I don't know. I don't know where I'm at," Wall said when responding to how his recovery is going. "I feel great. I've been jogging the last couple days, I've been on the court doing basketball workouts, I'm doing weightlifting every day.

"So, I don't know where I'm at. I don't want to lie to you guys.I always try to be honest with y'all. I don't know exactly where I'm at, but I know I'm making progress and I'm headed where I'm supposed to be. But I'm not rushing myself back."

The Wizards struggled without Wall and missed the playoffs last season, posting a 32-50 record. But in his absence, Bradley Beal blossomed and put together a career year.

Beal averaged career highs in points (25.6), rebounds (5.0) and assists per game (5.5). Washington have offered the 26-year-old guard a three-year, $111million max extension, but he has not accepted yet and garnered trade interest from multiple teams.

Advertisement

Wall thinks Beal will remain with the Wizards though.

"Brad's a very smart guy. He's going to make the best decision for himself and the organisation," Wall said. "He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did here. He loves playing with me."

Wall is owed $170m over the next four seasons.