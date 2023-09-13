WNBA All-Rookie Team 2023: Which players should make the team?

The WNBA 2023 regular season has finally wrapped up, with this year's playoffs set to begin.

However, several awards and selections are still to be announced, such as the WNBA Rookie of the Year and the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

The WNBA All-Rookie team is a positionless selection comprised of five players from different franchises. If there is a tie between two players for the fifth spot, then a sixth inclusion on the team will be included.

WNBA All-Rookie Team 2023: Who should be included?

This recent WNBA season has seen a number of standout rookie players who have each showcased tremendous upside in their respective teams.

Here's a look at the rookies that should make the all-rookie team selection:

#5 Li Meng (Washington Mystics)

Li Meng - Washington Mystics Guard

Coming in at the fifth selection is Washington Mystics guard Li Meng. Meng showed flashes of a promising young star in the making when she played professionally for the Shenyang Army Golden Lions and the Bayi Kylin.

The Mystics guard also represented the Chinese national team in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIBA World Championships.

Her time playing in China has honed her craft in basketball, earning her a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics in March 2023. Eventually, she was included in the finalized roster of the team.

In the 34 games she played in this year's WNBA season, Li Meng averaged 5.6 points per game (37.8% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range). She also averaged 15.9 minutes per game.

In an 88-69 win against the Phoenix Mercury, Li Meng scored 14 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range).

#4 Grace Berger (Indiana Fever)

Grace Berger - Indiana Fever Guard

After Li Meng, Grace Berger gets the fourth selection on the All-Rookie Team. Selected seventh overall in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, Berger has already shown strides as a promising young rookie.

In the 36 games she played this season, the Fever guard averaged 4.2 ppg (44.9% shooting, including 47.1% from 3-point range). She also averaged 14.6 minutes per game.

In a 90-86 win against the Seattle Storm, Berger was huge as she contributed 14 points (6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range) and four rebounds.

#3 Jordan Horston (Seattle Storm)

Jordan Horston - Seattle Storm Guard

Moving to the third selection is Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston. She was selected ninth overall in the 2023 draft by the Seattle Storm and has been an impressive rookie from the jump.

Throughout the WNBA season, Horston averaged 6.9 ppg (36.7% shooting, including 24.4% from 3-point range) and 5.1 rpg. She also averaged 22.4 minutes per game.

She had an outstanding performance in an 85-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Horston put up a double-double outing of 23 points (8-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range) and 10 rebounds.

#2 Diamond Miller (Minnesota Lynx)

Diamond Miller - Minnesota Lynx Forward

At the second spot selection is Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller, who was selected second overall in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx.

This season, Diamond Miller averaged 12.1 ppg (40.3% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range) and 3.5 rpg. She also averaged 26.1 minutes per game.

One of her standout performances was against the Phoenix Mercury when she dropped 25 points in an 86-76 win. During the game, she shot 9-of-15, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

#1 Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever Forward

Selected first overall in the 2023 draft by the Indiana Fever and at the first selection on the list, enter Aliyah Boston.

She has been huge for the team throughout the season with her consistent production, averaging 14.5 ppg (57.8% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 8.4 rpg.

She had one of her most dominant outings this season in a 110-100 loss to the Dallas Wings. During the ball game, she dropped 27 points (11-of-17 shooting), 11 rebounds and five assists.