WNBA MVP announcement 2023: Date, time, top picks, and more

With the WNBA 2023 season wrapped up, there is still a question mark left on who the MVP is going to be.

In perhaps one of the best seasons yet, there are certainly a number of candidates who each have a case in securing the award for themselves

MVP announcement 2023: Date and time

The 2023 MVP trophy will be announced on September 26, 2023. It is yet to be known what time the winner of the award will be known on said date. This announcement will be done five days after the KIA WNBA Most Improved Player on September 21, 2023.

WNBA MVP announcement 2023: Top picks and their respective stats

This year's MVP race is a tough one as each candidate has done enough throughout the season to warrant themselves the trophy at the end of it all. Let's take a look at the top five picks for the award:

5) Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx Forward

At the fifth spot is Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who is fourth in the league's scoring leaders at 21.5 points per game. She also shot 48.5%, including 29.8% from 3-point range. Additionally, Collier averaged 8.5 rebounds per game.

Coupled with her production is her sense of leadership on the team as her Minnesota Lynx ball club has secured the sixth spot in playoff contention.

4) Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

Satou Sabally - Dallas Wings Forward

Moving into the fourth spot on the MVP ladder is Satou Sabally from the Dallas Wings. The forward has been incredible for her team, who finished the season averaging 18.6 ppg (43.5% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range) and 8.1 rpg.

Similar to Collier, Sabally is one of the main contributors to her team, who has made sure her team would be in playoff contention with the fourth seed.

3) Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun Forward

At the third spot is Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun. In her 10th season in the league, Thomas has shown no signs of slowing down. The Sun forward finished the season averaging 15.5 ppg (47.4% shooting), 9.9 rpg and 7.9 apg.

With the playoffs set, Alyssa Thomas looks primed for a deep postseason run with her Connecticut Sun at the third seed.

2) Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty Forward

At the second spot, enter New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart. After six seasons with the Seattle Storm, the Liberty forward has established her dominance once again with her new team. She finished the season averaging 23.0 ppg (46.5% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range) and 9.3 rpg.

Stewart has been in a neck-and-neck race against Aces' A'ja Wilson for the WNBA MVP trophy as both have been electric throughout the season. Breanna Stewart has been a pivotal addition to the team as they have secured the second seed for the playoffs.

1) A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces forward

Lastly, at the top spot is Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. In this season, she averaged 22.8 ppg (55.7% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range) and 9.5 rpg.

Helping her team secure the first seed as her Las Vegas Aces has been dominant throughout the entire WNBA season right from the jump, another MVP trophy would be third in Wilson's collection.