WNBA picks and predictions today (20th August): Which teams are likely to win?

A total of four games are scheduled for the WNBA on Aug. 20, Sunday, and they all look very promising.

The Dallas Wings are set to go on the road to battle it out with the Washington Mystics on who gets into a winning streak. WNBA powerhouse Connecticut Sun looks to bounce back after losing back-to-back against the Wings, while the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury are out for victory bragging rights.

To cap off the day of WNBA games, the Minnesota Lynx will be hungry to get back on an even record while hosting the Chicago Sky.

In anticipation of the matches, here are our predictions on who will win the matchups.

Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics will both look to secure a three-game winning streak

The Dallas Wings will travel to face the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment & Sports Arena at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Both teams will look to secure a three-game winning streak after winning their past two games.

With the recent performances put in by Arike Ogunbowale against Connecticut Sun, fans will expect her to dominate and continue her team's winning streak.

Connecticut Sun looks to snap losing skid against Chicago Sky

The Connecticut Sun has the third-best record in the WNBA. However, that came to an end when they lost to the Dallas Stars twice, which were also preceded by a loss to the bottom-dwelling Phoenix Mercury. The Chicago Sky will meanwhile enter the competition looking to end their four-game losing streak.

Given the Sky's performance this season, the Sun will be looking to get back to their winning ways with an easy win. DeWanna Bonner has been carrying the team alongside Alyssa Thomas, but they need to be smarter in taking shots as compared to their games against the Stars.

Battle of the WNBA bottom-dwellers: Indiana Fever looks to earn their 9th season win vs Phoenix Mercury

These are teams that you can see at the bottom of the WNBA standings in each conference. The Phoenix Mercury are the worst team in the Western Conference while the Indiana Fever are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With Brittney Griner expected not to play after entering the health and safety protocols, the Indiana Fever should take advantage and take this victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

Minnesota Lynx aiming for .500 record as they take on the Seattle Storm

The Minnesota Lynx now has a 15-16 record in the WNBA and they look to make a big push. The Seattle Storm will be visiting the Target Center and try to earn a few more wins before the season ends.

With more at stake, the Lynx are going to maximize the home-court advantage. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride have been fantastic for Minnesota as they try to carry the team against Seattle.

