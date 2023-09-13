WNBA picks today (13th September): Which teams have the highest odds to win?

The 2023 WNBA playoffs will start on September 13 and two games in the first round are scheduled on Wednesday night.

The Connecticut Sun are set to host the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun finished the regular season with a record of 27-13 and were the third-best team in the league. The Lynx had a losing record of 19-21 but they still made it to the postseason as the sixth seed.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces are looking to defend their championship. They will face the No. 8 seed Chicago Sky and they would want to make quick work of them. The Aces continued to dominate the league this season with a record of 34-6.

No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs No. 6 Minnesota Lynx | Game 1| WNBA Playoffs Round 1

The Connecticut Sun are favored to win Game 1 of their first-round series matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun won the season series over the Lynx 3-1. Alyssa Thomas is expected to carry Connecticut into the win and likely the second round.

Thomas loved playing against Minnesota in the regular season, averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.3 assists. She had the first ever 20/20/10 game in WNBA history in the Sun's 79-69 win over the Lynx on August 1. As for Minnesota, they will have to rely on Napheesa Collier, who was one of the best players in the league this season.

Game Details

Date: September 13, 2023 (Wednesday)

September 13, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Connecticut

Moneyline: Connecticut Sun (-476) and Minnesota Lynx (+370)

Over/Under: 162.5 (Lynx O: -110, Sun U: -110)

Against The Spread: Sun -9.5 (-114), Lynx +9.5 (-114)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs No. 8 Chicago Sky | Game 1| WNBA Playoffs Round 1

The Las Vegas Aces are not just the favorites to defeat the Chicago Sky in the first game of their first-round series matchup. They are also the favorites to win back-to-back WNBA championships.

Las Vegas has been almost impossible to stop this season, finishing with the best record in the league. They swept the season series against the Sky 3-0, with an average margin victory of 10.7 points per game.

The Aces are expected to dominate Chicago, especially in the paint. Aj'a Wilson will be the best player on the floor but it might be Chelsea Gray, who should the Sky watch out for. Gray played great in the playoffs last season en route to the Aces' WNBA championship.

Game Details

Date: September 13, 2023 (Wednesday)

September 13, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Moneyline: Las Vegas Aces (-2000) and Chicago Sky (+1000)

Over/Under: 168.5 (Sky O: -110, Aces U: -110)

Against The Spread: Aces -16.5 (-114), Sky +16.5 (-114)

