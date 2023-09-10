WNBA playoff 2023 matchups: Who do Las Vegas Aces & New York Liberty face?

The WNBA regular season is over. Eight teams have progressed into the playoffs, where there will be three rounds of five-game series, while four teams have been eliminated.

The two favorites to win the championship are the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

The Aces, who are the defending champions, will begin their postseason journey against the Chicago Sky, who finished as the eighth-seeded team. The winner of that series will then face either the Dallas Wings or Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty will face the Washington Mystics in their opening round series. The winner of that series will then face either the Connecticut Sun or the Minnesota Lynx.

Assuming New York defeats Washington, they will then have the unenviable task of potentially facing Connecticut. The Sun has been one of the WNBA's three best teams this season and could cause New York some serious issues in their quest to be crowned champions.

As such, the Aces have a smoother ride into the WNBA finals.

How have the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty fared this season?

The Las Vegas Aces have been the pacesetters in the WNBA this season, winning 33 of their 40 games and dominating on their home court, winning 18 of 19.

The New York Liberty have been hot on the Aces' heels, winning 32 of their 40 contests and proving their credentials by winning 17 of their 20 road games. New York and Las Vegas have faced each other six times this season, with the Liberty winning five times.

As such, the Liberty will feel confident in their ability to defeat the Aces should they meet in the WNBA Finals. However, New York's potential contest against Connecticut could make things interesting, as the Sun are both deep and talented.

Nevertheless, New York and Las Vegas are clearly the WNBA's two best teams, boasting the best talent and most reliable depth. Still, as with all sporting events, the healthiest team often prevails. The Aces and Liberty would be wise to manage the minutes their stars play during the earlier rounds.

Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty: Players to watch

Both the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty boast big threes, and it will be those three-star tandems that will make or break their team's respective runs to the WNBA Finals.

The Aces will lean on A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. The Liberty will have Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonequel Jones.

Both Wilson and Stewart are in consideration for the WNBA MVP award.

Furthermore, both the Aces and Liberty have solid depth. Courtney Vandersloot will be New York's biggest xX-factor, while Chelsea Gray could be a potential difference-maker for the Aces.