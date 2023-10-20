"You’re gonna f**k around and find out": Channing Frye warns James Harden of grave consequences as he misses second practice in a row

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden continues to cause distractions for Philly ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. After not having his offseason trade request granted, Harden skipped media day and showed up late to training camp. Now, he has left the team during preseason due to “personal reasons,” with his unprofessionalism irking many, including former NBA champion Channing Frye.

During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’” podcast, Frye spoke about Harden’s failure to properly communicate with Philly. Frye said that if Harden is really having personal issues, he should have just informed the team and the Sixers likely would have been understanding:

“You know that chart, you’re gonna f**k around and find out. Like, that’s really it.

“Listen, here’s my thing, at this point, if the relationship is broken, if you are going home for a reasonable reason, the communication of, ‘I need to go home to take care of something personal’ should be communicated so that the team goes, ‘Oh, he’s in Houston, we don’t know why.’”

Frye added that the timing of Harden’s extended absence and the recent report about him skipping back-to-back practices could be detrimental to his trade hopes. This is because it appears that Harden is just intentionally stirring up drama:

“Is it good timing? Probably not, right, because everyone is gonna have their doubts about what’s really going on.

“To me, you are still a pro. If you want to get moved places within the league and be treated as such, you need to just say, ‘Hey, I need to go home because of a personal reason. I will be back when it is handled.’ … To not communicate that further creates doubt. It’s more drama for the 76ers and they don’t need that.”

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games last season. He is currently on an expiring $35.6 million contract and will hit free agency next summer. However, it’s unclear if the Sixers will be able to find a suitable trade for the disgruntled star before then.

Channing Frye says James Harden drama has caused people to overlook Joel Embiid

Later in his podcast, Channing Frye also spoke about how the James Harden trade drama is causing people to overlook Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid.

According to Frye, despite coming off his first MVP season, no one is talking about Embiid entering this season. Frye added that if he was Embiid, he would be growing frustrated:

“The person that we’re not even talking about is Joel Embiid.

“That’s the most important person who’s like, ‘Man, we can’t even hoop. Every day it’s this, it’s that.’ He goes, ‘I was MVP last year. Y’all are not even f**king talking about me.’ There is no one who is talking about Joel Embiid, what he looks like, is he healthy, is he in the best shape, can he repeat. Nobody is saying s**t about him because of James Harden. If I was him, I’d be worn thin.”

It remains to be seen if Harden’s antics will have a ripple effect and possibly lead to Embiid’s discontentment in Philly. Regardless, the Sixers would be best served to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

