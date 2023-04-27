"You don't wanna go back to Memphis for Game 7" - Stephen A. Smith asserts 'the Lakers' season is on the line

Stephen A. Smith has a strong message for LeBron James and the LA Lakers after the team lost their Game 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. With the series now at 3-2, Stephen A. Smith believes that the Lakers need to close things out at home in Game 6 in order to prevent a difficult Game 7 in Memphis.

With how heated this series has been, it's no secret that the LA Lakers and their fans were able to put pressure on the Grizzlies in games three and four. Much like many believed the Sacramento Kings needed to win at home in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, Stephen A. Smith thinks it's do-or-die time in LA for the Lakers.

During a recent segment of First Take on Thursday morning, the outspoken reporter weighed in on the Lakers position heading into their pivotal Friday matchup. The way he sees things, the Game 5 loss for the Lakers wasn't catastrophic, however a loss in Game 6 would be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I predicted they lose this game, I didn't think it was going to be because of LeBron. I knew AD would have a good game numbers-wise, but I certainly didn't think LeBron was going to play that badly. What I saw from LeBron last night, was a dude that saw he didn't have it, and said, 'guess what? I gotta get myself ready for Friday.'

"Because he knows, you don't want to go back to Memphis for Game 7. ... They got to win Friday night. I believe the Lakers season is on the line. The Lakers don't win Friday, they damn sure don't win Sunday. They gotta win Friday."

First Take @FirstTake



—@stephenasmith "LeBron James let down the Lakers last night. ... I believe the Lakers' season is on the line." "LeBron James let down the Lakers last night. ... I believe the Lakers' season is on the line."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/CgAHLcPJ3J

You can see his comments in the video above beginning in the second half of the clip.

Is Stephen A. Smith right about the LA Lakers needing to win Game 6?

The LA Lakers were able to pick up a much-needed Game 1 win on the road, they managed to defend home court in Game 3 and Game 4. Although the team hasn't notably struggled on the road like the Golden State Warriors have, they will be looking to seal the series in Game 6 as Stephen A. Smith stated.

Should they manage to close out the series they will await the winner of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings series. With the Warriors up 3-2 after a pivotal Game 5 win in Sacramento, they too have the chance to close things out at home in Game 6.

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

As Stephen A. Smith pointed out, LeBron James will need to be at his best, unlike his Game 5 performance on Wednesday. After going just 5-17 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc while tallying 5 turnovers, James and head coach Darvin Ham had a 'non verbal discussion'.

After the recent loss, Darvin Ham spoke to media members about the moment and his decision to pull LeBron James in Game 5 despite a late surge from the Lakers.

“He and I made eye contact and we had a nonverbal discussion. It was time. We’re going to need him big on Friday. So it was time. Simple as that.”

(Suggested Reading: Charles Barkley takes aim at Dillon Brooks)

Poll : 0 votes