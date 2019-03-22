×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Young has 23 points as Hawks stop streaking Jazz 117-114

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    22 Mar 2019, 07:54 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and the Hawks beat Utah 117-114 on Thursday night to end the Jazz's five-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.

It was a costly loss. The Jazz entered the game fifth in the Western Conference but only a half-game ahead of a pack of three teams tied for sixth.

Utah led 110-109 before Young's basket and free throw with 1:47 gave the Hawks the lead.

The Hawks stretched the lead to four points when an officials' review confirmed a goaltending call against Rudy Gobert on Dewayne Dedmon's shot.

A slam by Gobert, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, cut Atlanta's lead to 114-112. Dedmon made two free throws. Following a layup by Mitchell, Dedmon made only one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give Utah, trailing 117-114, a chance.

Vince Carter fouled Kyle Korver on what was initially ruled a three-shot foul. A review determined Korver would only shoot two free throws. Korver missed both free throws, the second one intentionally, and Mitchell missed a last-second 3-pointer from the corner.

Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter, who had 14 points, sank a 3-pointer to cut Utah's lead to 99-98 midway through the final period. Ricky Rubio answered with two straight jumpers, including a 3-pointer, and set up a layup by Derrick Favors that pushed the lead to 106-98.

After going 12 of 21 on 3-pointers, Atlanta led 65-54 at halftime.

Advertisement

Mitchell opened the second half with a steal and jam to start a 9-0 run. Gobert had a tip-in and made a free throw in the run. A three-point play by Rubio tied the game at 71-all. Utah took the lead on Royce O'Neale's 3-pointer and stretched the lead to 82-73 — capping a 28-8 run to open the half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Derrick Favors had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Rubio had 17 points and seven assists. ... Each of Utah's five straight wins had been by margins of at least 15 points. ... Korver, who played for Atlanta from 2012-17, was honored with a video tribute and received an ovation during a first-period timeout.

Hawks: Kent Bazemore sank three 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third period to cut Utah's lead to 91-86 entering the fourth. ... Dedmon had 18 points. ... Huerter has been overshadowed by fellow rookie Young but also has become a starter with a role in the team's long-term future. "I think the beauty is he's a modern day perimeter player," coach Lloyd Pierce said. Huerter has five games with at least five 3s. Only Young, with six such games, has more among the league's rookies this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kevin Huerter has 27 points as Hawks top Pelicans 128-116
RELATED STORY
Gobert posts 25 points, 13 boards, Utah tops Hawks 128-112
RELATED STORY
Utah Jazz: 5 Best Jazz Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
LeBron's Lakers fall to Hawks, Celtics edge 76ers
RELATED STORY
Young, Sabonis, Evans power Pacers past Hawks 129-121
RELATED STORY
Young, Collins emerging as strong base for Hawks' future
RELATED STORY
Bazemore scores 23 as Hawks beat Wolves 123-120 in OT
RELATED STORY
Redick scores 24, Embiid has 23, 76ers roll over Jazz 114-97
RELATED STORY
Warriors, minus Durant, stop Rockets' 9-game win streak
RELATED STORY
Young, Collins power undermanned Hawks past Heat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us