×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zion, Duke escape with win after another failed tip-in

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    30 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST
Zion-Williamson-USNews-032219-ftr-gettyjpg
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and Duke survived to fight another day after holding on to beat Virginia Tech 75-73 en route to the Elite Eight.

Top NBA prospect Williamson posted 23 points and dazzled the crowd with a thunderous two-handed alley-oop slam in the NCAA Tournament clash.

The Blue Devils escaped with a win in the round of 32 by one point and they prevailed once again by two in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Both had very little to do with what Duke did in the final seconds and had much more to do with what the other teams failed to do.

In their 77-76 victory over UCF, Knights star guard Aubrey Dawkins had a chance to win the game with a tip-in in the final seconds.

He instead saw his tip roll perilously off the rim and out as UCF saw their season come to an end. Then somehow Duke had it happen again against Virginia Tech.

Leading 75-73 with 1.1 seconds remaining against Hokies, Virginia Tech dialled up a perfect play which saw Ahmed Hill completely open in the lane with an opportunity to lay it in but he could not finish.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Zion Williamson: Love for Duke led to injury return
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson leads Duke to victory
RELATED STORY
'Focus on the game' – Bryant to Duke star Zion
RELATED STORY
TIPPING OFF: Zion back for Duke rematch with Virginia Tech
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson to return for Duke on Thursday
RELATED STORY
'He's unreal' – Warriors' Curry praises Duke star Zion
RELATED STORY
Duke players, Coach K react to Zion Williamson’s knee injury
RELATED STORY
Thanks, but no thanks - Zion never considered quitting Duke
RELATED STORY
Shoe blowout, knee injury leave Zion, Duke to mull future
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson's high-school coach: Duke star can become world's best
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us