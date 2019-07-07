Zion to miss rest of Summer League after knock

Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Star New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will miss the rest of NBA Summer League as a precaution.

The number one overall draft pick sustained a knee-to-knee hit with an opponent during Friday's opening game against the New York Knicks and did not return after the first half.

The Pelicans have subsequently announced Williamson will sit out of their remaining fixtures in Las Vegas.

"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue," executive vice president David Griffin said in a statement.

"However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.

"He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team."

Zion Williamson, who left last night’s game against the Knicks with a bruised left knee, will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League, David Griffin announced today.



Statement from Griffin: pic.twitter.com/cfxWvldTTv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2019

Williamson showcased his ability to make the same highlight-reel plays he made at Duke against the Knicks during his limited playing time, but nobody else in the contest made it to the final buzzer either.

The matchup between New York and New Orleans was postponed with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a nearby earthquake caused a disturbance.

The Pelicans were leading 80-74 at the time and were ultimately declared the winners.