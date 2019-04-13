×
Zion Williamson makes Duke history with Wooden Award

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Apr 2019, 10:58 IST
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson

Top NBA prospect Zion Williamson won the Wooden Award, becoming the first Duke freshman to claim the honour.

Williamson added the Wooden Award to his collection on Friday, joining Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis as the only freshmen to take home the accolade.

The 18-year-old – who is tipped to be selected with the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft – averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for Duke this season.

Williamson beat out the likes of team-mate RJ Barrett, Murray State guard Ja Morant, Tennessee forward Grant Williams and Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver.

"It's very humbling to receive this award, but I know I wouldn't be here without my team-mates," said Williamson, who also won the Karl Malone Award for the nation's best power forward.

"Because it was the little things throughout the season that they did to keep me motivated -- from RJ [Barrett] telling me, 'I don't feel you right now; you gotta bring the energy,' to Tre [Jones] saying, 'Bro, it's time to turn up,' to Cam [Reddish]saying, 'Bro, kill,' it was a lot. And the coaches for pushing me. So I know without my team-mates, I wouldn't be here."

Williamson has not announced whether or not he will declare for the NBA draft. On Friday, he spoke about how much he has enjoyed his time at Duke.

"Just being around each other on and off the court because it was more than basketball," Williamson said. "The brotherhood is something real. The bond we had built is second to none so I know I’m going to miss that."

The Blue Devils were the top seed in March Madness this season but ultimately fell to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Omnisport
NEWS
