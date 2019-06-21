×
Zion Williamson planning to ask LeBron James for advice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:14 IST
ZionWilliamson - cropped
Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson plans to take up LeBron James' offer of advice after being picked first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Former Duke sensation Williamson was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the number one pick on Thursday, following in the footsteps of NBA great James, who entered the league in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers but is now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williamson, 18, had long been considered the top prospect of the 2019 class and James was asked in March if he would be available to help the upcoming star. 

"I've got a lot of advice," James said. "It's not hard to find me if you want to get it."

And Williamson intends to follow up on those comments, telling a post-draft news conference: "I actually did see that interview.

"Yeah, I probably will hit him up. Hopefully he responds to me.

"My questions would probably be, 'What do I have to do to maintain? What do I have to do to just try to make my way to the top?'"

Williamson also emulated James at his own 2003 draft night by wearing an all-white suit on Thursday.

"I just trusted Adrien [Sauvage, fashion designer] with this suit," he added. "He said, 'Your skin will pop in this colour'. I don't know about that.

"But he's been in the fashion business for a long time and he trusts my game, 'So alright, I guess we'll do the cream white suit'.

"And when I saw it in person, I was like, 'You know what, I actually might look good'."

