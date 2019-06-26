×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zion Williamson receives surprise gift & note from Drew Brees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    26 Jun 2019, 04:52 IST
williamson-zion-06252019-getty-ftr.jpg
Zion Williamson

After Zion Williamson was selected as the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he walked across the stage and ended an emotional interview saying, "let's dance."

There was another New Orleans star listening.

On Tuesday, New Orleans Pelicans recruit Williamson was taken aback again as he was surprised by a signed jersey from Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

In a video captured by the Pelicans, Williamson walked into a hotel room singing and as he turned the corner the framed jersey was positioned in the middle of the room with a note that read, "Zion, welcome to the family. Let's dance."

Williamson's reaction was priceless, and he admitted it was his first jersey from a professional athlete.

"Geez, thank you Drew Brees," he said. "It's a nice gift, sheesh."

Williamson went on to say he will collect a lot of jerseys during his career, and posed one question: "Wow, passing the torch. Am I ready to take that on?"

David Griffin, Pelicans' executive vice-president of basketball operations, recently said the team will not be solely Williamson's as Anthony Davis prepares to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

"This is not somebody who is supposed to be the saviour of this franchise," Griffin told reporters. "That's not what this is.

"This is a 19-year-old kid, who's going to spend this year learning how to play winning NBA basketball. This is Jrue Holiday's team. Zion is going to be part of learning how to win at a really high level."

Whether or not Williamson becomes the brightest star on the team has yet to be determined but he certainly has the support of another big talent in Brees.

Advertisement
Zion Williamson overcome with emotion after being selected number one overall
RELATED STORY
New Orleans Pelicans draft Zion Williamson with first pick
RELATED STORY
Goga Bitadze laughs off Zion Williamson media snub
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson planning to ask LeBron James for advice
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 21st: Lakers and Celtics want Nikola Vucevic, Zion Williamson headlines NBA draft and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: How Zion Williamson will fit with the Pelicans
RELATED STORY
I'm not looking to fill LeBron's shoes - Williamson wants to 'be the best Zion'
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson backed to become 'world's best'
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Six things we learned from Zion Williamson's interview
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson leads Duke to victory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us