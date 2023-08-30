BGIS 2023 Round 1 matches rescheduled due to BGMI server login issues 

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 is the first official BGMI esports tournament after the game's return to the Indian mobile gaming market in May. The tournament's primary stage, The Grind, and the in-game qualifiers were already played and the Round 1 matches are currently undergoing as the 2048 qualified teams are fighting it out to secure their slots in Round 2.

However, Krafton has decided to reschedule today's (August 30) matches to a future date due to server login issues faced by players across the country. This has put a sudden halt to the smooth progression of the tournament.

Krafton to organize BGIS Round 1 matches at a future date as BGMI players face server login problems

Snippet showing a team owner receiving a mail from Krafton regarding rescheduling of BGIS 2023 Round 1 matches. (Image via Instagram/gamexnews)

The developers have sent an e-mail informing about the rescheduling process to team owners' and captains' registered e-mail accounts to avoid any mismanagement. However, no confirmed date regarding when the matches will be held has been informed by Krafton till now.

Moreover, BGMI players and esports enthusiasts must remember that no news regarding the matches of the next days was mentioned in the e-mail. Hence, the ones scheduled from tomorrow (August 31) are expected to be held according to the date and time mentioned by Krafton.

BGMI Server Authentication Error problem and current status of the game

Earlier today, BGMI players complained about receiving an error message mentioning "Server authentication error. Login failed" while attempting to login to their account. The error message continued to surface irrespective of the mode of sign-in (Twitter, Facebook, Play Games, Apple Account), making the game inaccessible to players for a long time.

Addressing this issue, on the official website, an article titled "Notice on Login Failure" was added. In this article, Krafton stated it had identified gamers who were facing login failures from 11:45 am IST (GMT +5:30) and was investigating the issue. The article read:

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, we have identified an issue where players are experiencing login failure from 11:45 am, 30/8, with an error message showing 'Server authentication error. Login failed'. We are currently investigating this issue, and we will get back to you as soon as it gets resolved."

The game's server were taken online again around 2:00 pm IST, making gamers and lovers of BGMI across the country ecstatic. This has brought an end to the debate about whether the game has faced a ban again, considering that it has finished its three-month trial period as directed by MeitY.

Players can login to the game (using their preferred social media account) and enjoy the features of the 2.7 patch.