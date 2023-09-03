BGMI Surf Crate: Rewards, price, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has just completed its three-month probationary period after being unbanned, and its developers have brought a lot of new content to celebrate this occasion — like the BGMI Surf Crate. A post on the game's official Instagram page on September 2, 2023, mentioned a new goal for players that involves opening the aforementioned item.

This crate will be live for the next 15 days, and fans are curious about its rewards, price, and more.

Get the stunning Summer Surf Set and other rewards from the BGMI Surf Crate

The BGMI Surf Crate offers plenty of amazing rewards for gamers. You can get dresses, silver, and more. However, the best among them are the Frenetic Jester - Mini14, Deep Dive Hat, Deep Dive Set, Summer Surf Cover, and Summer Surf Set.

You will have to draw the crate to get these rewards. The Surf Crate will cost you 40 UC for one draw and 200 UC for 10 draws bought at once.

How to draw the BGMI Surf Crate?

If you want to draw the BGMI Surf Crate, you will have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Launch the app and head to Crates (available in the upper right corner of your launch screen).

Step 2: Look for the Surf Crate and tap on it.

Step 3: Now, you will be able to see two different drawing options. Clicking on the Open Once option will deduct 40 UC from your balance for a draw. You can also opt to buy 10 draws at once instead.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has offered many amazing bits of content since its return to the Indian market, including Dragon Ball Super characters, flying cars, and more. Moreover, this game is set to see the Aston Martin collaboration.

Krafton’s BR title has improved the esports scene in the country since its return. Check out some of the latest news about the title by clicking here.