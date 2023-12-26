How to get Glacier M416 in BGMI Cycle 5 Season 14

Millions of gamers across the nation log into Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the local variant of PUBG Mobile, daily. They can equip themselves with powerful weapons, which enables them to eliminate their opponents on the virtual grounds and increase their chances of claiming the Chicken Dinner. While there are several options in the game, the craze for the M416 assault rifle is unparalleled. Both classic and esports players prefer using the gun for its stable sprays.

Over time, Krafton has added multiple skins for the M416, aimed at enriching the gaming experience. Among those available, the fad for the Glacier M416 skin reflects its high demand in the title.

Glacier M416 skin is up for grabs in BGMI Cycle 5 Season 14

The Glacier M416 became popular amongst Indian players when it was introduced in PUBG Mobile (before its ban). The gun skin became popular as it was one of the first to offer a hit-effect on dealing damage to enemies. It has continued to be popular amongst BGMI users as well.

Ending the wait of millions of BGMI players across India, Krafton has re-introduced the Glacier M416 skin in the Winter Crate. The crate is now live in the title and will be available until January 24.

Gamers will have to spend UC to get their hands on the Glacier M416 skin. While a single Winter Crate can be opened for 60 UC, 10 crates can be opened for 600 UC. They can also use discount vouchers while opening the Winter Crate. Those who cannot get the Glacier M416 skin due its rarity, can get it as a guaranteed reward once they open 180 Winter Crates.

The crate also offers a lot of other cosmetics and items that are lucrative and rare in quality. Here's a look at the other items added by Krafton in the Winter Crate:

Glacier - AKM

Frigid Beast Cover (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Frigid Beast Set (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Eisenberg Arcade QBZ (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Bony Totem Backpack (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Mini Cyclops Ornament (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Mega Yeti Parachute (Permanent, time-limited for one day, and three days)

Upgrade Material

Modification Material Pieces (1x, 3x, and 5x)

Paint (1x, 3x, and 5x)

Silver Fragments (10x, 20x, and 30x)

Many popular BGMI YouTubers have already grabbed the Glacier M416 skin and upgraded it to its max level. While there are others who haven't, it is expected that they will get it soon as well.

Meanwhile, the addition of the Glacier M416 skin in the crate has spoiled the plans of many seasoned players who were expecting the cosmetic to re-appear in the Classic Crate. They had thus accumulated plenty of Classic Crate Coupons. Now, they can use these coupons to get plenty of other cosmetics that will further boost their in-game inventory.