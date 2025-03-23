BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and highlights

By Gametube
Modified Mar 23, 2025 22:31 IST
BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals ended on March 23 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 came to a close on March 23, 2025. The top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard have qualified for Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 48 teams will compete in the Wildcard stage. A total of 64 teams were seeded into four groups in the Quarterfinals, where they played six matches each.

Mastermind Mavericks emerged as the top performer in the Quarterfinals. Some well-known teams like Team Tamilas, Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, and Versatile also qualified for the Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025.

Meanwhile, some fan-favorite organizations, such as Soul, GodLike, Gods Reign, and Orangutan, were unable to make it to the top 16 and will now compete in the Wildcard stage of the BGIS. This will be a crucial round for all these teams, as only 16 groups will qualify for Semifinals Week 2, and the remaining will be eliminated from the competition.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

  1. Mastermind Mavericks - 65 points
  2. NRI Esports - 64 points
  3. Phoenix Esports - 64 points
  4. SOA Esports - 63 points
  5. Team Tamilas - 63 points
  6. Team Jelly - 56 points
  7. 8Bit - 56 points
  8. Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points
  9. Team Versatile - 54 points
  10. Genesis Esports - 53 points
  11. Revenant Xspark - 49 points
  12. 4EveexRedxRoss - 49 points
  13. GlitchxReborn - 48 points
  14. Medal Esports - 47 points
  15. Team H4K - 46 points
  16. TSYLxTWOB - 46 points
  17. Troy Tamilan Esports - 45 points
  18. Team Eggy X 4AM - 45 points
  19. Royal Emperor - 44 points
  20. K9 Esports - 44 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 43 points
  22. Rivals Ape X - 43 points
  23. WindGod - 42 points
  24. New Version - 41 points
  25. Gods Reign - 41 points
  26. Team Soul - 40 points
  27. Raven Esports - 40 points
  28. Mysterious 4 - 39 points
  29. 4TR Official - 38 points
  30. Raka X SAS - 37 points
  31. Altitude - 36 points
  32. Orangutan - 36 points
  33. Team GodLike - 35 points
  34. Reckoning - 35 points
  35. 4Merical Esports - 34 points
  36. Vasista - 32 points
  37. DO OR DIE - 32 points
  38. Gujarat Tigers - 31 points
  39. Bot Army Esports - 31 points
  40. IIT Gaming X TCW - 30 points
  41. Team Shockwave - 29 points
  42. THWxNONX Esports - 29 points
  43. Dragon Claw Esports - 28 points
  44. Team VST - 28 points
  45. Wobble Gaming - 26 points
  46. Diesel Esports - 22 points
  47. Team New Champions - 19 points
  48. Cincinnati Kids - 19 points
  49. Alibaba Esports - 18 points
  50. ARC Knight - 17 points
  51. Jaguar Official - 17 points
  52. FS Esports - 16 points
  53. Arrancar Esports - 16 points
  54. 2OP Official - 16 points
  55. SOUR Esports- 14 points
  56. Autobotz - 13 points
  57. Team Halo - 12 points
  58. AIB Esports - 12 points
  59. BO7S - 12 points
  60. Godsgiven - 9 points
  61. ACE Official - 8
  62. 4Barriers - 7 points
  63. ESG Esports - 5 points
  64. Akrobotz - 4 points
Mastermind Mavericks secured 65 points with Chicken Dinner in its six matches and topped the overall scoreboard of the BGIS Quarterfinals. NRI Esports came second with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Phoenix played brilliantly in its last game and grabbed third place in the overall standings with 64 points.

Gods Reign and Team Soul ranked 25th and 26th, with 41 and 40 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team GodLike and Reckoning scored 35 points each, and Gujarat Tigers collected 31. Akrobotz was the worst performer in the BGIS Quarterfinals, ranking last with only 4 points.

Edited by Niladri Roy
