BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and highlights

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 came to a close on March 23, 2025. The top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard have qualified for Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 48 teams will compete in the Wildcard stage. A total of 64 teams were seeded into four groups in the Quarterfinals, where they played six matches each.

Mastermind Mavericks emerged as the top performer in the Quarterfinals. Some well-known teams like Team Tamilas, Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, and Versatile also qualified for the Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025.

Meanwhile, some fan-favorite organizations, such as Soul, GodLike, Gods Reign, and Orangutan, were unable to make it to the top 16 and will now compete in the Wildcard stage of the BGIS. This will be a crucial round for all these teams, as only 16 groups will qualify for Semifinals Week 2, and the remaining will be eliminated from the competition.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Mastermind Mavericks - 65 points NRI Esports - 64 points Phoenix Esports - 64 points SOA Esports - 63 points Team Tamilas - 63 points Team Jelly - 56 points 8Bit - 56 points Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points Team Versatile - 54 points Genesis Esports - 53 points Revenant Xspark - 49 points 4EveexRedxRoss - 49 points GlitchxReborn - 48 points Medal Esports - 47 points Team H4K - 46 points TSYLxTWOB - 46 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 45 points Team Eggy X 4AM - 45 points Royal Emperor - 44 points K9 Esports - 44 points Likitha Esports - 43 points Rivals Ape X - 43 points WindGod - 42 points New Version - 41 points Gods Reign - 41 points Team Soul - 40 points Raven Esports - 40 points Mysterious 4 - 39 points 4TR Official - 38 points Raka X SAS - 37 points Altitude - 36 points Orangutan - 36 points Team GodLike - 35 points Reckoning - 35 points 4Merical Esports - 34 points Vasista - 32 points DO OR DIE - 32 points Gujarat Tigers - 31 points Bot Army Esports - 31 points IIT Gaming X TCW - 30 points Team Shockwave - 29 points THWxNONX Esports - 29 points Dragon Claw Esports - 28 points Team VST - 28 points Wobble Gaming - 26 points Diesel Esports - 22 points Team New Champions - 19 points Cincinnati Kids - 19 points Alibaba Esports - 18 points ARC Knight - 17 points Jaguar Official - 17 points FS Esports - 16 points Arrancar Esports - 16 points 2OP Official - 16 points SOUR Esports- 14 points Autobotz - 13 points Team Halo - 12 points AIB Esports - 12 points BO7S - 12 points Godsgiven - 9 points ACE Official - 8 4Barriers - 7 points ESG Esports - 5 points Akrobotz - 4 points

Mastermind Mavericks secured 65 points with Chicken Dinner in its six matches and topped the overall scoreboard of the BGIS Quarterfinals. NRI Esports came second with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Phoenix played brilliantly in its last game and grabbed third place in the overall standings with 64 points.

Gods Reign and Team Soul ranked 25th and 26th, with 41 and 40 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team GodLike and Reckoning scored 35 points each, and Gujarat Tigers collected 31. Akrobotz was the worst performer in the BGIS Quarterfinals, ranking last with only 4 points.

