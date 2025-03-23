BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and highlights

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 came to a close on March 23, 2025. The top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard have qualified for Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 48 teams will compete in the Wildcard stage. A total of 64 teams were seeded into four groups in the Quarterfinals, where they played six matches each.
Mastermind Mavericks emerged as the top performer in the Quarterfinals. Some well-known teams like Team Tamilas, Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, and Versatile also qualified for the Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025.
Meanwhile, some fan-favorite organizations, such as Soul, GodLike, Gods Reign, and Orangutan, were unable to make it to the top 16 and will now compete in the Wildcard stage of the BGIS. This will be a crucial round for all these teams, as only 16 groups will qualify for Semifinals Week 2, and the remaining will be eliminated from the competition.
Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals
- Mastermind Mavericks - 65 points
- NRI Esports - 64 points
- Phoenix Esports - 64 points
- SOA Esports - 63 points
- Team Tamilas - 63 points
- Team Jelly - 56 points
- 8Bit - 56 points
- Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points
- Team Versatile - 54 points
- Genesis Esports - 53 points
- Revenant Xspark - 49 points
- 4EveexRedxRoss - 49 points
- GlitchxReborn - 48 points
- Medal Esports - 47 points
- Team H4K - 46 points
- TSYLxTWOB - 46 points
- Troy Tamilan Esports - 45 points
- Team Eggy X 4AM - 45 points
- Royal Emperor - 44 points
- K9 Esports - 44 points
- Likitha Esports - 43 points
- Rivals Ape X - 43 points
- WindGod - 42 points
- New Version - 41 points
- Gods Reign - 41 points
- Team Soul - 40 points
- Raven Esports - 40 points
- Mysterious 4 - 39 points
- 4TR Official - 38 points
- Raka X SAS - 37 points
- Altitude - 36 points
- Orangutan - 36 points
- Team GodLike - 35 points
- Reckoning - 35 points
- 4Merical Esports - 34 points
- Vasista - 32 points
- DO OR DIE - 32 points
- Gujarat Tigers - 31 points
- Bot Army Esports - 31 points
- IIT Gaming X TCW - 30 points
- Team Shockwave - 29 points
- THWxNONX Esports - 29 points
- Dragon Claw Esports - 28 points
- Team VST - 28 points
- Wobble Gaming - 26 points
- Diesel Esports - 22 points
- Team New Champions - 19 points
- Cincinnati Kids - 19 points
- Alibaba Esports - 18 points
- ARC Knight - 17 points
- Jaguar Official - 17 points
- FS Esports - 16 points
- Arrancar Esports - 16 points
- 2OP Official - 16 points
- SOUR Esports- 14 points
- Autobotz - 13 points
- Team Halo - 12 points
- AIB Esports - 12 points
- BO7S - 12 points
- Godsgiven - 9 points
- ACE Official - 8
- 4Barriers - 7 points
- ESG Esports - 5 points
- Akrobotz - 4 points
Mastermind Mavericks secured 65 points with Chicken Dinner in its six matches and topped the overall scoreboard of the BGIS Quarterfinals. NRI Esports came second with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Phoenix played brilliantly in its last game and grabbed third place in the overall standings with 64 points.
Gods Reign and Team Soul ranked 25th and 26th, with 41 and 40 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team GodLike and Reckoning scored 35 points each, and Gujarat Tigers collected 31. Akrobotz was the worst performer in the BGIS Quarterfinals, ranking last with only 4 points.