BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 3: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 24, 2025 15:07 GMT
Day 3 of BMSD UB was held on September 24 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of BMSD UB was held on September 24 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

True Rippers retained their first spot in the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket. The Jelly-led squad grabbed 117 points in their 12 games. Team Soul jumped to the second spot with 105 points. Orangutan slipped to third place with 101 points. Los Hermanos was fourth with 95 points.

Ad

K9 Esports and Genesis accumulated 83 points each. Likitha Esports performed well on Day 3 of the BMSD and jumped to eighth place with 79 points. FS and Team Aryan were ninth and 10th with 77 and 71 points, respectively.

Team 8Bit and GodLike bagged 66 points each. 4TR slipped to the bottom spot with 26 points. These teams will aim to perform well in their remaining games of the stage.

Day 3 summary of BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Overall points table of Upper Bracket after Day 3 (Image via Instagram/kraftonindiaesports)
Overall points table of Upper Bracket after Day 3 (Image via Instagram/kraftonindiaesports)

Match 13 - Erangel - Group B and C

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Likitha Esports kicked off the day decently as they grabbed their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 19 points. Los Hermanos, Orangutan, and NoNx managed 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Bot Army and Soul earned eight points each.

Match 14 - Miramar - Group B and C

Team Soul registered a 31-point Chicken Dinner. Their star players, Legit, Goblin, Joker, and Nakul, took seven, seven, five, and two kills, respectively. Victores Sumus and Likitha claimed 14 and 12 points, respectively. GodLike got seven points.

Ad

Match 15 - Sanhok - Group B and C

True Rippers notched up a 14-point victory. First Curiosity and Los Hermanos garnered 14 and 13 points, respectively. Team Aryan and Medal secured nine points each. Cincinnati Kids gained six points.

Ad

Match 16 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Team 8Bit won their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 15 points. Cincinnati Kids and Victores Sumus ensured 14 and 10 points to their respective names. Reckoning and Genesis acquired nine points each.

Match 17 - Miramar - Group A and C

K9 Esports bagged a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the game. Their star athletes, NinjaBoi and Beast, took five kills each. Genesis and Evos plundered nine points each.

Ad

Match 18 - Erangel - Group B and C

Cincinnati Kids registered their first win in the BMSD with 25 points. Marcos, Genesis, and Victores Sumus scored 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Soul achieved six points each. First Curiosity, Medal, and K9 were eliminated early on in the match, thus earning no points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications