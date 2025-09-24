BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 3: Overall standings and highlights

True Rippers retained their first spot in the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket. The Jelly-led squad grabbed 117 points in their 12 games. Team Soul jumped to the second spot with 105 points. Orangutan slipped to third place with 101 points. Los Hermanos was fourth with 95 points.K9 Esports and Genesis accumulated 83 points each. Likitha Esports performed well on Day 3 of the BMSD and jumped to eighth place with 79 points. FS and Team Aryan were ninth and 10th with 77 and 71 points, respectively.Team 8Bit and GodLike bagged 66 points each. 4TR slipped to the bottom spot with 26 points. These teams will aim to perform well in their remaining games of the stage.Day 3 summary of BMSD 2025 Upper BracketOverall points table of Upper Bracket after Day 3 (Image via Instagram/kraftonindiaesports)Match 13 - Erangel - Group B and CLikitha Esports kicked off the day decently as they grabbed their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 19 points. Los Hermanos, Orangutan, and NoNx managed 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Bot Army and Soul earned eight points each.Match 14 - Miramar - Group B and CTeam Soul registered a 31-point Chicken Dinner. Their star players, Legit, Goblin, Joker, and Nakul, took seven, seven, five, and two kills, respectively. Victores Sumus and Likitha claimed 14 and 12 points, respectively. GodLike got seven points.Match 15 - Sanhok - Group B and CTrue Rippers notched up a 14-point victory. First Curiosity and Los Hermanos garnered 14 and 13 points, respectively. Team Aryan and Medal secured nine points each. Cincinnati Kids gained six points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 16 - Sanhok - Group A and CTeam 8Bit won their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 15 points. Cincinnati Kids and Victores Sumus ensured 14 and 10 points to their respective names. Reckoning and Genesis acquired nine points each.Match 17 - Miramar - Group A and CK9 Esports bagged a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the game. Their star athletes, NinjaBoi and Beast, took five kills each. Genesis and Evos plundered nine points each.Match 18 - Erangel - Group B and CCincinnati Kids registered their first win in the BMSD with 25 points. Marcos, Genesis, and Victores Sumus scored 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Soul achieved six points each. First Curiosity, Medal, and K9 were eliminated early on in the match, thus earning no points.