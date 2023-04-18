"I am tired of doing all of this": BGMI star Dynamo on signing a solid esports lineup for Hydra

Aaditya "Dynamo" is well-known among the fans of BGMI (and PUBG Mobile) for being one of India's topmost gaming content creators. The popular streamer also owns Hydra Esports, which was once quite famous for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (previously PUBG Mobile) lineup.

A follower recently asked Dynamo about signing a solid roster for Hydra Esports. The well-known streamer answered the question by showcasing his reluctance to sign a new lineup, as he said (translated from Hindi):

"Even I want a strong esports lineup. However, for a strong esports lineup, the salary in this day and age is at least two to one and a half lakhs per person. I am talking in general ... I mean, it will definitely be at least two lakhs per person ... the salary. Now, the scene is, I am tired of doing all of this. I am tired of doing it all alone. I mean, I will have to look after the boot camp and do all the other stuff."

The BGMI star cited the issues he faced while handling everything alone as why he is not interested in signing a BGMI (or an esports) lineup for Hydra.

"I would have easily bought that big house," - BGMI streamer Dynamo opened up about the financial burden of managing an esports lineup

During his live conversation with his followers, Aaditya "Dynamo" also explained how he was under a financial burden while looking after the salaries of Hydra esports players. Here's what he claimed (translated from Hindi):

"Now, what I was talking about ... see, in the past two or three years, if I tell you about the lumpsum expenses I have done, it will be around the price of a big house in [New] Delhi ... almost a 6/7 BHK, alright? I would have easily bought that big house for the amount I spent on these people. And I count that as a loss because it's a massive amount. If you guys think it's not that big of an amount, then ask your parents."

Dynamo even spoke about how he paid the Hydra esports players a salary a few months after the ban on BGMI. However, the popular streamer also claimed that the burden was getting too much for him, as he was the only one looking after everything.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India star also said his parents advised him to stop taking all the pressure alone. That was why he let go of everything and would not take the stress of working alone again. Instead, Dynamo mentioned that he would love to work on himself and entertain his followers.

