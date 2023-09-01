Krafton announces BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly match

Krafton has announced a BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly match between October and December. In the title's relaunch press conference of May 29, 2023, Krafton talked about its future plans in the country. As reported by Talk Esports, who was present at the conference, one of the biggest highlights was the announcement of this friendly face-off between top Indian and Korean esports' teams.

Krafton will bring this mega event later this year, and fans are excited about it. This article explains everything there is to know about it.

BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly match: Schedule, participants, and more

Krafton plans a unique BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly after BGIS 2023 (Image via Krafton)

After the successful revival of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country following its long absence from the scene, the developer announced plans for an invitational friendly match between Indian and South Korean teams.

As reported by Korea Posts English, a South Korean publication, Krafton (CEO Kim Chang-han) confirmed on September 1, 2023, that it will host the "50th anniversary of diplomatic relations: INDIA-KOREA INTERNATIONAL" esports friendly match in India in October.

The developer is looking forward to fusing the competitive nature of the two sides in this face-off, which is scheduled to take place from October 26 to October 28, 2023, at the Pragati Maidan Exhibition Hall in New Delhi. The event will be held after the conclusion of the ongoing BGIS 2023 tournament on October 14, 2023.

BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly match announced (Image via Krafton)

This unique face-off between the best teams of two gaming powerhouses will feature eight of Korea’s Battlegrounds esports teams against the top eight Indian teams from the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals. The former will be flying to India since the new Battlegrounds Mobile India does not support international matchmaking.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the TPP-FPP survival shooter game and arguably India’s most popular BR title, returned to the esports scene of the country after a 10-month-long ban on May 29, 2023.

This BGMI India-Korea invitational friendly match is going to be a huge event for the Indian esports community. Since the Indian gamers haven't played any global tournaments over the past year, it will be interesting to see how they perform here.