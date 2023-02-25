“He scares me” - Kevin Levrone says Nick Walker ‘doesn’t need to be any bigger’ for 2023 Arnold Classic

Kevin Levrone, an IFBB Hall of Famer, has some advice for The Mutant Nick Walker.

In a recent RxMuscle interview, Levrone discussed the contenders for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. He was also influenced by Samson Duada's physique. He feels Walker needs to focus on quality and conditioning rather than size.

"Nick Walker… is – he scares me. He scares me. Because of his size and the mass that he’s walking around with you know. It’s kind of scary man."

Kevin Levrone, who won two Arnold championships in 1994 and 1996, is the most recent bodybuilding veteran to evaluate his possibilities.

Kevin Levrone emphasized Nick Walker's ability to get better quality and ribbed. According to him, 'getting ribbed to the bone' is way better than size. He also added that today's bodybuilders see bodybuilding as a growth in size and that it is an 'illusion.'

Levrone also shared his suggestions for Samson Dauda, another 2023 Arnold Classic. He asked him not to lose more water and body fat. Being very impressed with Dauda's physique, he suggested staying focused on conditioning.

The IFBB Hall of Famer also added that Duada should stay focused and stop looking in the mirror to make adjustments.

Levrone is not the only seasoned bodybuilder analyzing the Arnold Classic. Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr. Olympia, declared Walker to be the clear favorite but refused to rule out Big Ramy.

He clarified that Ramy "can defeat everyone" if he enters the competition at full strength. He also said Shaun Clarida was the "X-factor" and predicted the competition would be stirred up by him.

From March 2 to March 5, Columbus, Ohio, will be the focus of all things bodybuilding. A few weeks ago, the organizers increased the stakes by promising an additional $100,000 to the winner of the Men's Open.

Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Patrick Moore, and former Mr. Olympia Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay made a surprise entry with a $300,000 check on the line. Walker will enter the arena as the clear favorite after placing third at Olympia the previous year.

The next Arnold Classic will pit "The Mutant" against his colleague, reigning two-time Olympian Shaun Clarida, among many other competitors. Walker made it plain that his objective was to win as many Arnolds and Olympias as he could before his current Mr. Olympia performance.

Kevin Levrone's life and career

The 58-year-old Levrone is not just a seasoned bodybuilder but also a musician and blogger. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 16, 1964. His parents succummed to death due to cancer when he was very young.

He was inspired to take on bodybuilding after seeing his cousin, who returned to serving in the military. Kevin Levrone, in his professional bodybuilding career, competed in a total of 68 IFBB professional contests.

In the 1990s, he was considered to be one of the best-conditioned bodybuilders. Although he did not win a single Mr. Olympia trophy, he still managed to get his hands on two Arnold Classic titles.

In addition to his Arnold Classic titles, he has 20 IFBB pro show wins with three amateur wins registered to his name. Kevin Levrone held the record for winning the most IFFB professional shows until 2001. Vince Taylor broke his record by winning his 21st win at the Masters Olympia.

Ronnie Coleman, the most successful Olympia competitor, later broke the record after winning his eighth Mr. Olympia title in 2004. However, in 2016, with 29 wins, it was eventually broken by Dexter Jackson.

