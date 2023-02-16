How does Jay Cutler maintain a massive chest at 49? A look at the bodybuilding icon's workout

Jay Cutler is a fan favorite among the followers of bodybuilding. In fact, he is a legend in the sport. Cutler won the Mr. Olympia title four times in his career.

In his prime, Cutler went toe-to-toe against Ronnie Coleman, who has the highest number of Mr. Olympia titles in history. In fact, he was responsible for breaking Ronnie's streak of winning Mr. Olympia a record eight times. The four-time Mr. Olympia champion retired from competitive bodybuilding post the 2013 Mr. Olympia.

Even after stepping off the stage, Jay still maintains his presence in the world of bodybuilding. He often participates in discussions related to present day events in the sport.

After retiring, only a few bodybuilders tend to maintain their physique or stay fit, but Cutler has been doing extremely well in this regard. Even at the age of 49, he maintains a massive chest.

The four-time Mr. Olympia title winner posted a video of a chest training session on his YouTube channel, JayCutlerTV. The video was posted on February 13, 2023. Let's discuss Jay Cutler's chest workout below.

Jay Cutler's chest training session

Before jumping into a chest workout, Jay started his workout session with calf exercises. The workouts done by the former professional bodybuilder are listed below:

Calves workouts

Machine standing calf raises Machine seated calf raises

Chest workouts

Machine chest press Machine flat bench press Dumbbell chest flyes Machine incline chest press Dumbbell pullover

Calves workouts

Jay Cutler started his workout session with standing calf raises and seated calf raises. According to Fitness Volt, the seated version of the calf raises targets the soleus muscle. The standing version of the calf raises targets the gastrocnemius muscle.

Chest workouts

1) Machine chest press

The former bodybuilder used the hammer strength iso-lateral plate loaded machine for this workout. He also set the seat extremely low. Jay completed two warm-up sets and three working sets. After the exercise, Cutler said,

"I don't believe there is always, like, you can zero in on the upper middle and lower chest. I feel this (exercise) works the overall pec and I just love anything that is unilateral."

Despite Cutler's opinion, the most common belief is that the decline pressing movements emphasize the lower pecs and the incline movements target the upper pecs more, according to Fitness Volt. Jay said that when his seat is low and he pushes the weights higher, he can feel a good contraction in his pectoral muscles.

2) Machine flat bench press

Cutler then moved on to the incline bench version of the machine chest press. He again utilized the iso-lateral plate loaded machine for this workout. After competing a few sets, he moved on to dumbbell chest flyes.

3) Dumbbell chest flyes

After the machine flat bench press, Jay did the dumbbell chest flyes. According to Fitness Volt, the pressing movements develop the pushing strength of the chest/pectoral muscles. Flyes build the adduction strength. After a few sets, Cutler moved on to the machine incline chest press.

4) Machine incline chest press

Jay Cutler did a few sets of the machine incline chest press. He used an iso-lateral plate loaded machine. The former bodybuilder didn't rush his workout but completed it with steady motion.

5) Dumbbell pullover

Cutler did the dumbbell pullover as his final workout of the chest training session. He did a few sets while claiming that he loves the workout. He concluded his workout session after a few sets of the dumbbell pullover.

Jay Cutler has kept himself fit and healthy even in his retirement. But maintaining an impressive chest for a former bodybuilder at the age of 49 is an extraordinary feat. Cutler's fans might learn and follow a thing or two from their favorite bodybuilder's chest workout video.

