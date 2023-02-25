“Judging was more biased to names” - Milos Sarcev and Jay Cutler discusses the American’s controversial 2007 Mr. Olympia win

Jay Cutler and Milos Sarcev are two different bodybuilders with two different legacies. They often speak boldly to point out the mistakes happening in recent or earlier bodybuilding.

In a recent Cutler Cast podcast on YouTube, Sarcev joined the podcast to discuss Cutler's most controversial 2007 Mr. Olympia win. Cutler, agreeing with Sarcev's opinion on judging being biased earlier, said:

"I know, but you're not qualified to be a judge. Let me ask you a question. We finished the Olympia last year, do you feel the judging standards are better today than they were back when I was there and Dorian – like, I felt, this is how I felt and I can speak this because I'm not competitive now."

He added:

"I think the judging was a little more biased to names back then than it is now. Because Samson just broke through. Did you expect him to be in that first call-out, they gave him the opportunity."

Milos Sarcve and Jay Cutler discuss the judges being biased in the early 2000s

When Jay Cutler questioned Milos Sarcev about his opinion on his 2007 Mr. Olympia win, Sarcev went on to explain why Victor Martinez should have been the winner instead of Cutler.

Milos Sarcev criticized Cutler's controversial triumph in the 2007 Mr. Olympia when he beat off rivals Victor Martinez, Dexter Jackson, and Dennis Wolf. Milos Sarcev was reviewing Cutler's career at the time.

He said:

"Victor [Martinez], Dennis [Wolf], and Dexter [Jackson] all beat you. If I was – yeah. He [Dexter] got fourth. Listen, there was an argument for all three. But okay, if you look now, Big Ramy slips from first all the way down to fifth."

He continued

"Maybe it was not even feasible back in the day. Jay is finally beating Ronnie after Ronnie beat you so many times, you were second, second, second, second, finally in 2006 you beat him, finally."

Victor Martinez deserved to win the 2007 Olympia because he had higher conditioning and a more prominent v-taper, according to Milos Sarcev, who afterward clarified that.

Despite their divergent views, Jay Cutler recognizes the need to discuss such issues, particularly when the outcome is uncertain. Milos Sarcev thinks judges no longer prefer well-known athletes on bodybuilding stages like Mr. Olympia, as they did in the early 2000s.

Victor Martinez most recently spoke on a prospective 2023 Masters Olympia candidacy on Dennis James' The Menace Podcast. He seems intrigued by the program but is waiting to find out how much cash will be awarded to Open class performers.

Jay Cuttler took a lot to become Mr. Olympia champion

In the Men's Open class, Jay Cutler had one of the most entertaining IFBB Pro careers. Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia, was dethroned in 2006 by him.

In addition to the four Sandow medals (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010), Cutler has also won the Arnold Classic three times (2002, 2003, 2004).

The 49-year-old has been open about his work life ever since he left the stage. Coleman and Cutler are well-known rivals in the sports world, and Jay Cutler talked about some extreme measures he took to catch Coleman.

To win the Mr. Olympia title, Cutler was willing to go to all extremes, including a strict diet of 140 eggs and demanding high-intensity workouts.

