2023 Orchid Pro in Singapore: Full results and scorecards explored

A famous bodybuilding competition, the Orchid Pro recently returned to Singapore. The competition was held on February 25, 2023. The Orchid Pro featured the Bikini and Figure division.

The competition serves as a 2023 Mr. Olympia qualifier. At present, several bodybuilders are looking for 2023 Mr. Olympia invitations. The 2023 Mr. Olympia is set to be held in Orlando, Florida, from November 3 to 5 at the Orange County Conventional Center.

A total of 15 bodybuilders competed in the Figure division. A total of 12 bodybuilders competed in the Bikini division. Bojana Vasiljevic was considered the leading contender before competing in the Figure division. Bojana qualified for the 2022 Olympia but finished outside the top 15. After that disappointing finish, she would have been eager to turn things around.

Bojana succeeded in turning things around as she clinched the title in the Figure division ahead of Stacey Steiner and Jeniellyn Lou Erilla Saldo. Stacy Steiner, who finished in second place in the Figure division, was the 2022 Legion Sports Fest Masters Title winner.

Alessia Facchin from Italy claimed the title in the Bikini division. Yurika Shigemoto and Nittaya Kongthun finished in second and third place, respectively.

2023 Orchid Pro results

The top 10 bodybuilders of the Figure division at the 2023 Orchid Pro are:

Figure division

Bojana Vasiljevic Stacey Steiner Jeniellyn Lou Erilla Saldo Sherlyn Chee Jia Xin See Toh Wei Peng Chen Eva Irawan Sonia Koaru Kayoko Yamamoto Man Hei Tsui

The top 10 bodybuilders of the Bikini division at the 2023 Orchid Pro are:

Alessia Facchin Yurika Shigemoto Nittaya Kongthun Shanae DiCicco Karen Yuen Sara Choi Bunluek Sanguanlikhitkun Asaka Kimura Sung Uk Kim Josephine Yeong

2023 Orchid Pro scorecard

The scorecard for the Figure division competition held at the 2023 Orchid Pro is shown below. The scorecard was posted on the official IFBB Pro website.

2023 Orchid Pro Figure Division Scorecard (Image via IFBBpro.com)

The scorecard for the Bikini division competition at the 2023 Orchid Pro is laid out below.

2023 Orchid Pro Bikini Division Scorecard (Image via IFBBpro.com)

What's the next upcoming bodybuilding competition?

The 2023 Arnold Classic is the next upcoming bodybuilding competition. It is set to be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio. There are seven divisions for bodybuilders to compete in.

The divisions available to compete at the 2023 Arnold Classic are the Men's Open, Men's Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Bikini, Wellness Fitness, and Men's Wheelchair.

The prize money for this year's Arnold Classic was increased to $300,000. The open division looks like the most anticipated division this time around among the fans. It features fan-favorite bodybuilders such as Nick Walker, Big Ramy, Shaun Clarida, Andrew Jacked, and Samson Dauda.

Some are competing at the Arnold Classic on the back of a strong performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, while others are looking to finish higher than their ranking at Mr. Olympia. Nick Walker, who finished in third place at the Olympia, will be trying to clinch the Arnold Classic title.

Big Ramy, who went from the 2021 Mr. Olympia champion to a fifth-place finish at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, will be looking forward to finishing in the top three at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

