"A seminar and a bit of posing would be great" - Lee Priest calls for a 'Golden Era Seminar' with Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler was one of the toughest bodybuilders on stage during his days as a pro bodybuilder. He still keeps his body fit even after stepping away from pro bodybuilding years ago. During his era, he faced off against the likes of Ronnie Coleman, Flex Wheeler, and Lee Priest.

In a recent video posted on RxMuscle -- The Truth in Bodybuilding YouTube channel, Lee Priest called for a 'Golden Era Seminar' with Jay Cutler. Lee Priest is a former IFBB Pro Bodybuilder who has competed in Mr. Olympia competitions.

Speaking with Dave Palumbo in the YouTube video, Lee Priest suggested organizing a golden era seminar with Jay Cutler and other bodybuilders. The Australian bodybuilder said:

"I always said, you get a good promoter, if you had like Kevin, Flex, get in shape or like you did back then like you have Jay (Cutler) now, you could probably have Victor, you could have myself, a few who could over 12-16 weeks get in decent shape. I say don't compete just have them do a like golden era seminar where they do a seminar and a bit of posing would be great."

Lee Priest opens up about the possibility of Jay Cutler guest posing at 2023 Masters Olympia

Lee Priest discussed about the possibility of Jay Cutler guest posing at the 2023 Masters Olympia. During his interaction with Dave Palumbo stated that Cutler would rather guest pose than compete. He said:

"He did say he might take his shirt off, joked around about guest posing that he might take his shirt off but he said he's definitely not competing. But he said he could take his shirt off and maybe guest pose or something like that. I'd say it could be more of that than competing again."

When asked about the idea of guest posing alongside Jay Cutler, Lee claimed it was a bit late now:

"I don't get invited to go anywhere. It's a bit late now I haven't got much prep time. My birthday's coming up in July. I'll be 51."

The 2023 Masters Olympia will be held from August 25 to 27 in Cluj Napoca, Romania and also it will feature 10 divisions from the IFBB Pro League.

Back in April, Lee Priest suggested that the age limit for Masters Olympia should be 50 and above. He claimed that he was upset that the current age criteria for Masters Olympia was 40 and above.

Prize money details for 2023 Masters Olympia

With the 2023 Masters Olympia just months away, a new champion will be crowned at this year's Masters Olympia. Dexter Jackson was the champion when Masters Olympia was last held in 2012.

The prize money for the competition is said $229,000, according to mrolympia.com. A detailed explanation regarding the prize money for different divisions as revealed on mrolympia.com is attached below:

Open Bodybuilding

1st place: $20,000

2nd place: $10,000

3rd place: $5,000

4th place: $3,000

5th place: $2,000

The prize money details for the remaining nine divisions 212, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, Bikini, Wellness, Fitness, Figure, Women's Physique, and Women's Bodybuilding as revealed on mrolympia.com is attached below:

1st place: $10,000

2nd place: $5,000

3rd place: $3,000

4th place: $2,000

5th place: $1,000

Several bodybuilders will be featuring at the 2023 Masters Olympia and it is expected to be an exciting competition altogether.

Poll : 0 votes