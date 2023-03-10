"I also get the FOMO": Ashley Kaltwasser opens up on competing regularly 

Ashley Kaltwasser is an IFBB pro with a massive tally of 37 professional wins, more than any other competitor in the IFBB Pro League's history. She recently participated in the 2023 Arnold Classic and placed fourth.

Kaltwasser shared a video on her YouTube channel that revealed why she does not take longer off-seasons and keeps competing regularly. She said,

"Firstly, I'm the most motivated when I have a show that’s close. I don't know how hard I'd be able to train knowing I can't even compete for eight months. That just seems like such a long time and I also get the FOMO. I also don't want to put all my eggs into one basket only for it not to show any improvements."

Ashley Kaltwasser - a legendary female bodybuilder

With three Bikini Olympia championship titles, Ashley Kaltwasser, a legend in the bodybuilding industry, is the most skilled competitor ever.

In the IFBB Pro League, Ashley Kaltwasser first caught people's attention for her flawless balance, toned muscles, and stage presence. She had an outstanding season in 2013, winning the Powerhouse Classic and Toronto Pro Supershow and placing second in three more competitions. She finished the year by taking first place in the Bikini division of the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition.

In 2013 and 2015, Kaltwasser was at her most powerful. She won her first Arnold Sports Festival championship that year and successfully defended her title. She maintained her winning streak in 2015. She beat off advancing contenders in her class to capture a third Bikini Olympia championship and a second Arnold Classic crown.

Ashley Kaltwasser has established herself as one of the sport's most reliable and diligent competitors. Kaltwasser attended 12 events in 2020 and 14, according to NPC News Online. Ten years after winning her first Olympia, Kaltwasser is still in the running for the championship. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia in December, she finished third behind winner Maureen Blanquisco and runner-up Jennifer Dorie.

Ashley Kaltwasser's competitive wins till now

2011

Elite Physique - Class B

NPC Natural Northern USA Championships - Class C

2012

Rockstar Bikini Contest

IFBB Arnold Amateur: Class D

IFBB Team Universe Championships - Class D

2013

Ms. Bikini Olympia

IFBB Sheru Classic (India)

IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow Bikini

IFBB Detriot Pro Powerhouse IFBB bikini

2014

Ms. Bikini Olympia

Arnold Classic: Ms. Bikini International

IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow

IFBB Australia Pro Grand Prix XIV

IFBB New Zealand Pro Show

IFBB Russia Pro Bikini

Arnold Sports Festival

IFBB Korea Grand Prix

IFBB Power Pro Show Russia

2015

Ms. Bikini Olympia

Nordic Pro Finland

2018

IFBB Mile High Pro

IFBB Vancouver Pro

IFBB Battle in the Desert

2019

IFBB Mile High Pro

IFBB Northern California Pro

2020

IFBB World Klash Pro

IFBB Pacific USA Pro

IFBB Battle in the Desert

2021

IFBB Wasatch Warrior Pro

IFBB Pittsburgh Pro

IFBB California Night of Champions

IFBB Mile High Pro

IFBB Pro Clash of the Titanz

IFBB Patriots Challenge Pro

IFBB Texas Pro

Romania Muscle Fest Pro

2022

Muscle Contest Legends Classic

Golden State Championships

Wasatch Warrior Pro

IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow

Poll : 0 votes