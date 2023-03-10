"I also get the FOMO": Ashley Kaltwasser opens up on competing regularly 

Ashley Kaltwasser is an IFBB pro with a massive tally of 37 professional wins, more than any other competitor in the IFBB Pro League's history. She recently participated in the 2023 Arnold Classic and placed fourth.
Kaltwasser shared a video on her YouTube channel that revealed why she does not take longer off-seasons and keeps competing regularly. She said,
"Firstly, I'm the most motivated when I have a show that’s close. I don't know how hard I'd be able to train knowing I can't even compete for eight months. That just seems like such a long time and I also get the FOMO. I also don't want to put all my eggs into one basket only for it not to show any improvements."
Ashley Kaltwasser - a legendary female bodybuilder
With three Bikini Olympia championship titles, Ashley Kaltwasser, a legend in the bodybuilding industry, is the most skilled competitor ever.
In the IFBB Pro League, Ashley Kaltwasser first caught people's attention for her flawless balance, toned muscles, and stage presence. She had an outstanding season in 2013, winning the Powerhouse Classic and Toronto Pro Supershow and placing second in three more competitions. She finished the year by taking first place in the Bikini division of the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition.
In 2013 and 2015, Kaltwasser was at her most powerful. She won her first Arnold Sports Festival championship that year and successfully defended her title. She maintained her winning streak in 2015. She beat off advancing contenders in her class to capture a third Bikini Olympia championship and a second Arnold Classic crown.
Ashley Kaltwasser has established herself as one of the sport's most reliable and diligent competitors. Kaltwasser attended 12 events in 2020 and 14, according to NPC News Online. Ten years after winning her first Olympia, Kaltwasser is still in the running for the championship. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia in December, she finished third behind winner Maureen Blanquisco and runner-up Jennifer Dorie.
Ashley Kaltwasser's competitive wins till now
2011
- Elite Physique - Class B
- NPC Natural Northern USA Championships - Class C
2012
- Rockstar Bikini Contest
- IFBB Arnold Amateur: Class D
- IFBB Team Universe Championships - Class D
2013
- Ms. Bikini Olympia
- IFBB Sheru Classic (India)
- IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow Bikini
- IFBB Detriot Pro Powerhouse IFBB bikini
2014
- Ms. Bikini Olympia
- Arnold Classic: Ms. Bikini International
- IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow
- IFBB Australia Pro Grand Prix XIV
- IFBB New Zealand Pro Show
- IFBB Russia Pro Bikini
- Arnold Sports Festival
- IFBB Korea Grand Prix
- IFBB Power Pro Show Russia
2015
- Ms. Bikini Olympia
- Nordic Pro Finland
2018
- IFBB Mile High Pro
- IFBB Vancouver Pro
- IFBB Battle in the Desert
2019
- IFBB Mile High Pro
- IFBB Northern California Pro
2020
- IFBB World Klash Pro
- IFBB Pacific USA Pro
- IFBB Battle in the Desert
2021
- IFBB Wasatch Warrior Pro
- IFBB Pittsburgh Pro
- IFBB California Night of Champions
- IFBB Mile High Pro
- IFBB Pro Clash of the Titanz
- IFBB Patriots Challenge Pro
- IFBB Texas Pro
- Romania Muscle Fest Pro
2022
- Muscle Contest Legends Classic
- Golden State Championships
- Wasatch Warrior Pro
- IFBB Toronto Pro Supershow