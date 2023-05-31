"Grip strength is associated with longevity" - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares circuit workout for longevity and grip strength test

Arnold Schwarzenegger has scaled great heights in the sport of bodybuilding. In his recent Daily Pump Newsletter, he wrote about circuit workouts for longevity and the importance of grip strength. The seven-time Mr. Olympia champion wrote,

"You just found out that grip strength is associated with longevity. Previously, we shared that pushups are also associated with fighting off premature death. This workout includes the exercises you need to become stronger and increase the likelihood that you can live longer."

The longevity workout consists of two circuits, with each of the circuits consisting of two exercises. According to the daily newsletter, the first circuit is a combination of farmer's walks and pushups, while the second circuit is more farmer's walks and squats.

According to Healthline, the farmer's walk is a movement in which a weighted implement is deadlifted from the floor and carried for a distance. Arnold wrote,

"Pick up the weights, and walk 20 to 30 steps with a weight that's heavy. Set the weight down, and then do your pushups. If you don't have weights, you can fill two backpacks or totes with books, hold one in each hand, and perform the carries."

The former pro bodybuilder added that the bags must be heavy and hard to grip. The two circuit workouts for longevity as mentioned in Arnold's daily newsletter are laid out below:

Circuit 1: 3-4 rounds

Arnold's advice was to complete the first exercise and immediately move on to the second exercise. After resting for a while, the same procedure needs to be performed two to three times.

"1A. Farmer’s Walk: 20 to 30 steps"

"1B. Pushups: 10 to 30 reps (your strength will determine how many reps you perform)"

Circuit 2: 3-4 rounds

Arnold suggested the same approach to be followed for the second circuit workout as well. Complete the first exercise and immediately do the second exercise, according to the Daily newsletter. It also stated to rest for 2 to 3 minutes and repeat the exercise.

Schwarzenegger wrote,

"2A. Farmer’s walk: 20 to 30 steps"

"2B: Bodyweight squats: 10 to 30 reps (You can also add weight if you want; your strength will determine how many reps you perform)"

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares grip strength

In his Daily Pump Newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that research suggests that grip strength is one of the best predictors of longevity. He further wrote,

"One study even claims that grip strength is better at predicting premature death than blood pressure. The reason could be that a lack of strength indicates accelerated DNA aging, which is linked to disease and disability."

Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that, according to Dr. Andy Galpin, there are two ways to test your grip. Test one, as mentioned in the newsletter, is "Hand-grip dynamometer".

"You want a minimum grip strength of 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds). But, ideally, you’ll be able to hit 60 kilograms (152 pounds). You’ll also want to make sure your hands are similarly strong. Dr. Galpin suggests no more than a 10 percent difference between your hands."

The second test mentioned in Arnold's daily newsletter is "The dead hang".

"Grab a pullup bar by wrapping both of your hands completely around the bar and gripping tightly. Your goal is a minimum of a 30-second hang. Ideally, you’ll be able to hold yourself for 60 seconds."

