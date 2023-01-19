“He’s a threat” - Nick Walker predicts Shaun Clarida to finish 2nd at 2023 Arnold Classic

Nick Walker predicts he'll win the 2023 Arnold Classic with Shaun Clarida following in second place.

Walker, being one of the youngest professionals in bodybuilding, has already seen significant success in the sport. He only made his professional debut in 2020 after winning the 2020 NPC North American Championships. He made a name for himself among the pros by winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and about a month ago, he finished third in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Nick Walker has quickly climbed the ranks and has become a well-respected figure in the sport.

Walker shows off his exceptional physique ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic (Image via Instagram/@nick_walker39)

Initially, Nick Walker was not on the list of competitors for the 2023 Arnold Classic, however, his name was added later on. The 28-year old is set to go against many exceptional bodybuilders for the Classic title. Among the stars is the current 212 Olympia champion, Shaun Clarida. Walker recently made an appearance on the third episode of the Mutant And The Mouth show on YouTube and predicted a tough battle with Clarida:

"Because of my confidence in myself, I have him number two. He’s a threat."

Shaun 'The Giant Killer' Clarida poses on stage at the 2022 Mr. Olympia 212 final call before successfully claiming the title beating the likes of Angel Calderon Frias and Kamal Elgargni (Image via Instagram/@shaunclarida)

Nick Walker predicts the 2023 Arnold Classic results

Nick Walker is definitely one of the favorites going into the 2023 Arnold Classic, especially after his spectacular performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia where he finished third, behind Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford. Walker believes that he will beat Clarida, but considers him to be a serious threat:

"Shaun Clarida is very dangerous. He might be small but he’s like the perfect bodybuilder. If he’s peaked correctly and someone falls short, he’s jumping up. Considering me and him have the same coach, we are both going to be peaked to the fullest."

Both Clarida and Walker train under the watchful eye of Matt Jansen, a bodybuilder with a lot of coaching experience. Although Walker switched camps at the beginning of 2022, he returned to Jansen 12 weeks before the Olympia.

Continuing his answer on who will win the 2023 Classic, he said:

"Yeah, first will be me and second Shaun Clarida. People really underestimate Clarida. A lot of the talks he’s not included for first or third spot… Seeing him up close in person, it’s different."

IFBB Professional Bodybuilder and sponsored athlete from Ghana, William Bonac, who finished second in the 2022 Arnold Classic shows off his massive physique ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic (Image via Instagram/@william_bonac)

Nick 'The Mutant' Walker and Shaun 'The Giant Killer' Clarida are definitely in the conversation for the title. However, there are other names on the list that pose a significant threat to the the two teammates. Exhibit A, last year's second-place finisher, William Bonac, who looks more than ready to chase the title. Another name to keep in mind is that of the United Kingdom's Samson Dauda, who placed fourth last year, but looks like an absolute unit ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic.

