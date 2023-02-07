"I'm confident I can fix him" - Dr. Khan opens up on Ronnie Coleman's stem cell treatment

Ronnie Coleman is referred to as the GOAT of bodybuilding. Winning the Mr. Olympia title is considered to be the pinnacle of a bodybuilder's career. Ronnie won eight Mr. Olympia titles, which is the joint highest in the history of Mr. Olympia. The only other bodybuilder to win eight Mr. Olympia titles is Lee Haney.

Coleman has undergone numerous surgeries over the years. Due to the after-effects of several surgeries, Ronnie is unable to walk without assistance.

Despite all the obstacles, he continues to do light weight workouts. Ronnie Coleman has been undergoing stem cell treatment in recent times. In a video posted on February 6, 2023, Dr. Khan spoke about Ronnie's treatment in an interaction with Dennis James for The Menace Podcast.

Dr. Khan said,

"I’m confident I can fix him [Ronnie Coleman]. And I can’t reveal too many details about what’s going on with him but he’s going to get better with the treatment we’re going to do. We’re doing mainly stem cell treatments for him. It was to me more you know there’s different theories, a lot of people are speculating what it can be and stuff."

Khan thinks the issue with Ronnie is nervous system related. He continued,

"I personally don’t think it’s a structural issue. I think it’s more nervous system related. So, I’m working on treating his nervous system with stem cells and something called ANF, which is amino neurofrequency. It’s a special type of neurofrequency, which we program into the nervous system. So, we’re doing some cutting edge stuff with him. Hopefully, we get him back to Mr. O again."

According to Fitness Volt, stem cell therapy is an alternative regenerative medicine that uses stem cells. The stem cell therapy is used to repair damaged cells and reduce inflammation.

Khan spoke about the stem cell procedure that Ronnie Coleman underwent in Mexico. He said,

"When I talked to Ronnie on the phone, I was like, ‘oh, maybe I can talk to him and stuff like that,’ and he’s like, 'no, I actually went down to Mexico and I got IB stem cells, and all my pain is gone.' I’m like, 'really.'"

Khan stated that Coleman's case was severe and he had to get two or three treatments. He continued,

"The fact that he went from like a 10 out of 10 pain and could barely walk to having no pain and able to walk, there’s obviously something to it [stem cell treatment]."

During the interaction, Dennis James stated that the GOAT of bodybuilding was under some serious pain killers. Dennis said that he saw a video of Coleman sitting on a leg press and was leg pressing like it was nothing.

When was Ronnie Coleman's last ever Mr. Olympia?

Ronnie Coleman has created such a legacy in bodybuilding, it makes it extremely difficult for any other bodybuilder to surpass his achievements. He won the Mr. Olympia title for eight consecutive years.

Coleman was a champion in Mr. Olympia from 1998 to 2005. He was dethroned by Jay Cutler during the 2006 Mr. Olympia. But that wasn't his last appearance in the event. He made another shot at the title in 2007.

Ronnie could only finish in fourth place at the 2007 Mr. Olympia, which was the last time he competed in the event.

