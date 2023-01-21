“Derek is limited” - Jay Cutler doubtful about Derek Lunsford beating Nick Walker at 2023 Arnold Classic

Jay Cutler, who dethroned Ronnie Coleman as Mr. Olympia Champion, may have distanced himself from competitive bodybuilding, but he still maintains a stake in the IFBB Men's open category.

On his Cutler Cast podcast, Cutler discussed the possibility of a matchup between Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

"Well, Derek is limited too, bro, like Derek can only get so big with his height... Derek is crazy, you know [people say he is] 'not to collect 300,000,' but that's the thing is, it even is guaranteed for Derek..."

Jay Cutler also spoke about why Derek Lunsford finished second at Mr. Olympia 2022:

"This is how I see the Olympia, Derek 'wowed' the judges because it was such a surprise to see him with that fullness from what he's tore himself down."

"Nick and Derek square off at this Arnold Classic" - Jay Cutler

The 2023 Arnold Classic is almost around the corner. With just two months away, the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition will take place in Ohio from March 2 to March 5.

While the initial roster was not star-studded, many bodybuilders jumped into the competition after the prize pool rose. Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Patrick Moore, and recently, Big Ramy have been announced to be a part of the 2023 AC roster.

However, there is still speculation about Dereck Lunsford participating in the Arnold Classic and becoming a favorite. But Jay Cutler does not believe that if Lunsford entered the 2023 Arnold Classic, he would be certain to win. According to Cutler, Walker will undoubtedly gain momentum this season due to his title as the Olympia People's Champion.

On the Cutler Cast podcast, Jay Cutler spoke about Derek Lunsford's reported participation. He thinks there is now a showdown between Nick Walker and Derek Lunsford, as both have similar physiques, the only difference being height.

"We saw him full and the 'wow' factor put him in the second place. He... he deserved it, okay! But, Walker doesn't think so. Walker thinks, he had that spot and the question is, 'okay, we're over the wow factor of Derek,' so full circle now, Nick and Derek are square off at this Arnold Classic. Who's victorious?"

Jay Cutler warned Walker about becoming too large since he made the same error while actively competing. Cutler sees Walker succeeding against a "limited" Derek Lunsford as long as he raises his back the next time they compete.

The Arnold Classic roster is still a hot topic

With the announcement of Big Ramy's participation, the AC roster is a hot topic right now. Fans are continuously questioning Derek Lunsford, one of just two bodybuilders to have defeated Nick Walker at Mr. Olympia. Many interpreted the Instagram update of his great body as a sign that he was getting ready for a performance.

Walker will face competition from several top IFBB pros, including past Olympians Shaun Clarida and Kamal El-gargni and sixth-place Olympia finishers Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore. If Jacked brings up his conditioning, his structure makes him a wild card in Ohio, according to Cutler.

Many anticipate that the 2023 AC lineup will expand, given the rise in prize money. Although Lunsford has not decided yet, Cutler would not be shocked if he postpones the season until after his next Olympia contest.

