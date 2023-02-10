“Mr. Olympia in the making” - Jay Cutler backs Andrew Jacked to destroy competition at 2023 Arnold Classic

Jay Cutler is one of the most respected voices in the sport of bodybuilding. He earned this respect by building a career worthy of admiration with four Mr. Olympia titles and 10 top two finishes at the event. Jay Cutler is the third-most successful athlete in the history of the Arnold Classic, having won the competition three times.

The 2023 Arnold Classic is set to take place March 2-5 in Columbus, Ohio, and has announced a stacked, star-studded card. This includes Nigeria's social media sensation Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, also known as Andrew Jacked. Cutler discussed the Classic in a recent episode of "Cutler Cast" with the Nigerian bodybuilder and voiced his opinion on Andrew's future:

"We can see you in clothes like they talked about the Olympia, you heard [Bob] Cicherillo how he dwared everyone with the clothes on. The funny thing is, when you take the clothes off and you have the tie-ins and everything else, it’s a Mr. Olympia in the making. Does that put pressure on you? It doesn’t huh. You realize you can win this thing."

Cutler backed Andrew to win the 2023 Arnold Classic despite the heavy competition he is soon to face. His adversaries include former Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, Nick Walker and Samson Dauda. He said:

"They talk about Samson, he’s a pretty big dude too, right, but it’s both about you guys gathering that condition. It’s about coming in — we’ve said it: when you’re at your best, you beat everyone because of the detail and the freshness of the muscle, which is crazy."

The four-time Mr. Olympia talked about how he had seen taller competitors being disadvantaged due to unequal proprtions, but he believes it is a different story with Andrew:

"I mean… I have never seen anyone walk out on stage and just stand – and just blast everyone off the stage. You know, you have the width, you have the midsection, you have the legs — listen, guys that are your height don’t usually do as well as – we don’t usually talk about those guys because they have to be so much bigger but it’s all illusion with you."

Andrew made his Mr. Olympia debut last year in Las vegas. In his first ever shot competing for the title, he finished in eighth place ahead of some veteran names. Cutler believes that Andrew has burst onto the scene will pave the way for taller competitors in the Men's Open:

"You’re going to give hope to the taller guys. We’ve always had taller bodybuilders and they didn’t do as well, whereas you’re already winning major contests and making a mark, making top 10 in your first Olympia is insane."

Cutler and Andrew discuss the GOAT of bodybuilding

The GOAT debate has seen many names thrown into the mix, including Jay Cutler himself. Many argue that Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney are the best, but Andrew firmly believes Flex Wheeler to be the best. The Nigerian bodybuilder worked with Wheeler to perfect certain poses to enhance his look considering his body type. He said:

"I’m a Flex Wheeler fan. Flex Wheeler fan, I was a fan of him and we shared similar characteristics. Yeah, [working with Wheeler] was good."

Andrew Jacked only earned his pro card in 2021 but is already looking like a force to be reckoned with.

