"No matter what I'm back" - Sergio Oliva Jr. says he'll continue to compete after impressive comeback at the 2023 Musclecontest California State Pro

Sergio Oliva Jr., the son of legendary bodybuilder Sergio Oliva, has always been under the spotlight because of his father's legacy. His father earned some incredible wins in his bodybuilding career by defeating the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu.

While Sergio Oliva Jr. is working hard on etching his name as one of the best in pro bodybuilding. In a recent Instagram post, the pro bodybuilder revealed he'll continue to compete after his impressive comeback where he finished in third place at the 2023 Musclecontest California State Pro.

Sergio Oliva Jr. wrote,

"When I used to see people say 'I’m just so happy to be on stage' I was like 🙄 But this time for me it means something different. I Wanted to come for this Win of course but it genuinely was great to be free to do what I want to in my life. I did everything I could for this show (evvverythingand) never in my life worked as hard as I did.

"No excuses tho, guys like @andrewjacked and @hadi_choopan do what I did and travel nail their condition still. No matter what I’m back and never have to worry about being trapped again. No prep will ever be harder after this nightmare. I mostly want to say shout out to the IFBB letting guys condition like @rossflanigan_gainz and @beef_stu_97 get not only seen, but rewarded. These guys came with it and I’m happy to share the stage with them."

He has been on a hiatus following his third-place finish at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro and sixth-place finish at the 2021 Arnold Classic. Therefore, this comeback would've been special for Sergio Oliva Jr.

The legendary bodybuilder's son finished in third place at the 2023 Musclecontest California State Pro, while Ross Flanigan finished in first place, followed by Tonio Burton in third place.

Bodybuilders and fans react to Sergio Oliva Jr.'s comeback

The bodybuilding community is delighted by Sergio Oliva Jr.'s excellent comeback. Several bodybuilders and fans reacted to his Instagram post regarding his achievement. Some of the reactions are attached below.

Andrew Jacked, who finished in third place at the 2023 Arnold Classic, wrote,

"Great come back👏 ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Respect Bro"

IFBB Pro Edgard John-Augustin wrote,

"Good to see you back in your business 🔥"

Another IFBB Pro Martin "The Martian" Fitzwater wrote,

"So happy to see you make it [email protected] states and show out"

A few more reactions are attached below,

"Bro we could all feel your passion on stage like literally my girl even was like whoa he diff I heard that with no words spoken . everyone whether they were rooting for u or not felt that sh*t and it was epic not gonna lie I got alittle emotional watching that initial compulsury posing that sh*t sent chills bro real talk"

"You looked really good! Proud of you! 👏"

"this great come back brother happy to see you on stage"

"Great post!!! Good to see you back up on the stage! Keep it up 👊🏼"

"Perspective brother! Its the key to a happy life! Congrats big guy, I absolutely LOVE your physique!"

"Champ mindset and champ caption. So glad to see you back up there 🔥"

"Great to see you onstage again!"

"True sportsman @sergioolivajr addressing what went wrong and happy for the ones who brought their A-Game🙌 Respect bro🤘🏼"

"Spoken like a true champ 🏆"

The comeback would be a stepping stone for Sergio Oliva Jr. to achieve greatness and success in his career in the near future and maybe one day win the Mr. Olympia, the most elusive title in bodybuilding.

Poll : 0 votes