"Previous doesn't mean anything" - Steve Weinberger gives hot takes on Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Big Ramy ahead of 2023 Mr. Olympia 

The 2023 Mr. Olympia is soon approaching and the pro bodybuilders would start their preparations in the coming months. In a recent YouTube video, IFBB Head Judge Steve Weinberger shared his opinions regarding Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Big Ramy.

At the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition, Hadi Choopan was crowned the champion, while Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker finished in second place. Back in March, Samson Dauda won the 2023 Arnold Classic. There has been lots of excitement among fans about whether Hadi will retain the title or someone new will claim it.

In a recent video posted on the Muscle and Fitness YouTube channel, Steve Weinberger was involved in a discussion on the Menace Podcast with Dennis James. During the interaction, the IFBB Head Judge clarified that bodybuilders aren't judged based on their previous physiques.

"Absolutely not, they can look great a year ago, it matters what you look like on that date at that moment. Previous doesn't mean anything. Look at Big Ramy, look at what happened there at the Olympia, it does not matter. You can look like shit next week or that week but on that day if you look good, you're good to go."

Steve Weinberger also stated that the Hadi Choopan in 2022 was more of a complete package.

"In 2021, he (Hadi Choopan) had a few problems with his physique. He was harder in 2021, but he was a more complete package in 2022."

Weinberger believes there won't be another bodybuilder who could win eight Mr. Olympia titles.

"Those days are over. I don't think we're ever going to see an eight-time Mr. Olympia again or a seven-time or even a six-time, I could be wrong but I don't see it. There's no one I see that’s dominating that's going to dominate like that."

Steve Weinberger's advice to Samson Dauda to win the Mr. Olympia

With the 2023 Mr. Olympia just six months away, Steve Weinberger had some advice for the 2023 Arnold Classic Champion, Samson Dauda.

"He (Samson Dauda) has to really keep this same size, improve the back and dial it in just a little bit harder. He has Mr. Olympia potential. I would be surprised if he wasn't a runner for the top three, including one, second and third. He really just needs to pick that back."

The IFBB Head Judge continued,

"He (Samson Dauda) needs conditioning and more back. Great hamstrings. Great shape. He's 320 pounds right now and he guest posed in Pittsburgh and he looked unbelievable. That wasn't sloppy, he was pretty good. Absolutely, he's got a beautiful body and a lot of muscle."

Steve Weinberger wants Andrew Jacked to improve his lower half

Steve Weinberger said that Andrew Jacked needs to improve the lower half of his body.

"Andrew Jacked's got to build those legs up. He's got the frame to do it but that lower half has to get built. If he had legs like Ramy, I don't know what would happen. The Arnold he was flat."

Andrew is yet to earn an invite to the 2023 Mr. Olympia in November and hence he will compete at the 2023 Texas Pro in August. He is also the reigning champion in Texas Pro after he won the title in 2022, which was also his first pro show victory in the IFBB Pro League according to Fitness Volt.

IFBB Head Judge Steven Weinberger suggests Big Ramy take time off

Steve Weinberger stated that the Egyptian bodybuilder's shoulders, arms, and back need improvements and also that his legs are way out of proportion.

"He was here all week training. We had a talk right after the Olympia, we had a talk even during this last previous week. I think he might need a break honestly and he needs to leave his legs alone. His legs are way out of proportion.

"His back still has to come up and his shoulders and arms, look like they deflated a little bit. He really did not look good in Pittsburgh. I think he might need some time honestly. Maybe a year to step away. I don't think he's done. I think he needs a break, I really do."

The IFBB head judge further stated that the two-time Mr. Olympia champion didn't look any better at the Arnold Classic.

"He didn't really look any better at the Arnold to tell you the truth. I don't think so, no. It was also different guys too but I don’t think he looked better. His size was gone too. I didn't think he was (bigger) at the Arnold. The legs are always big. The legs are never a problem for Ramy. He doesn't even have to train legs. I'm talking about his upper body."

Dennis James too agreed with Steve Weinberger's suggestion that maybe Big Ramy needs to take a break. With discussions regarding bodybuilders who could possibly be competing at the 2023 Mr. Olympia already underway, the most sought-after competition in pro bodybuilding is only six months away.

