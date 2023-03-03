“Ramy didn’t want to diet down” - Milos Sarcev on plausible turnaround by Big Ramy at 2023 Arnold Classic after Olympia fail

Former IFBB bodybuilder Milos Sarcev recently made yet another remark on Big Ramy's participation in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

In a recent interview on a YouTube Channel called RxMuscle, Sarcev discussed the possibilities and opportunities Ramy has in this AC. He criticized Ramy for not bulking down to compete like an Arnold Classic bodybuilder.

"Ramy didn’t want to diet down, you know and work as hard," he said. "Let’s put it this way. There’s rumors and reports from Chad and Dennis that after the 2020 Olympia, which he won, later on Ramy didn’t even go to the gym for six months."

Milos Sarcev analyzed what's going wrong with Big Ramy

The 2022 Mr. Olympia competition from the previous year was full of surprises. Ramy slid to fifth position after failing to reclaim his championship successfully. Hadi Choopan, the first Mr. Olympia champion of Iranian descent, finished first and took home the gold.

In the Men's Open event, former 212 Olympian Derek Lunsford stunned spectators by placing second after undergoing a significant physical change.

Milos Sarcev emphasized that Big Ramy took a six-month break from training in 2020. Despite the lengthy hiatus, Sarcev claimed that, like seasoned bodybuilder Kevin Levrone, his body reacts quickly to preparations.

Samson Dauda's presence next to Ramy during the pre-judging start at the Olympia last year made Sarcev grateful. He also acknowledged that if Ramy does well in Ohio, his most recent Olympic performance will be restored.

Ramy's success will probably rely on how he manages the probable nerve injury, according to Mike Francois, a competitor who has appeared on the Olympia stage several times.

Big Ramy made the right choice to compete in this weekend's Arnold Classic, according to Milos Sarcev. He also said that after a devastating performance, it was important for Ramy to make a comeback at the prestigious bodybuilding competition.

Other experts on Big Ramy

On the 2022 Mr. Olympia show, IFBB chief judge Steve Weinberger claimed that Big Ramy had entered the competition clearly underprepared. He had a hunch that the former champion was dealing with some concealed wounds. Ramy seemed determined to resume his career after dropping to fifth. He unexpectedly entered the 2023 Arnold Classic after the prize pool was boosted to a record-breaking $300,000.

Ramy had intravenous stem cell surgery weeks before to rejuvenate his body. Recently on a Prime Time Muscle podcast, Ramy's coach, Chad Nicholls, said that Ramy's back is "20 percent" better. He also mentioned several circumstances, including constipation, stress, and injuries, that had a negative influence on Ramy's Olympic performance.

However, Ramy's potential in Ohio has been highlighted by a few of the most renowned coaches in the game. Chris Aceto, his former coach, recently discussed the Egyptian's potential. Big Ramy could win the Arnold Classic, but he warned that beating Nick Walker wouldn't be easy.

Kevin Levrone, a former two-time AC champion, adopted a more daring strategy. He doesn't think Big Ramy "has the guts" to bulk out for an Arnold-style bodybuilding competition. Levrone also remarked that he believed Ramy left it open last December for judges to punish him.

Big Ramy will compete in this competition for the first time since finishing third in the 2020 Arnold Classic, the same year he won the Mr. Olympia title. If he succeeds, supporters will undoubtedly demand that he defend his championship against Hadi Choopan in November.

Ramy will deal with the dangers he faced on the Olympia stage at the 35th Arnold Sports Festival. Nick Walker, who came in third, wants to win his second AC championship after taking first place in 2021. A number of other competitors are vying for the second-most prestigious bodybuilding championship, including Andrew Jacked, Shaun Clarida, William Bonac, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes