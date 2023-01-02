Star bodybuilder Big Boy guarantees he'll knock out Tito Ortiz in boxing match

Bodybuilder Big Boy has issued a warning to Tito Ortiz, an MMA fighter and politician. The two are planning to potentially get in the ring and fight it out, providing a potential end to their escalating internet feud.

The former MMA fighter and the popular bodybuilder have traded shots on Twitter and are planning on trading actual, physical shots next. Big Boy warned Ortiz that he doesn't stand a chance, guaranteeing a first-round knockout.

Big Boy told TMZ that while he respects Ortiz, the latter wouldn't win:

"I respect all fighters, 100 percent. He's a world champion. I've looked up to him and I respect him. But I think he's past his prime. I think I'm more explosive. I'm stronger. I got more game than him. Everything all in one. I just think it's his time, man. I'm gonna really retire his ass."

Ortiz, who hasn't fought in a while, said about the fight:

"This guy wants smoke, let's light this s**t up, let's find a promoter, let's get it done. I'll get back in the gym. I'll start boxing. I know I could do some work and make it look easy."

Despite that, Big Boy remains confident. According to TMZ, he expects to win and is planning on fighting celebrity boxer Jake Paul after he beats Ortiz.

According to Big Boy, Ortiz is the one who started this conflict but he doesn't mind taking it to the ring and put an end to it once and for all.

Tito Ortiz's MMA career

The former politician had an incredible career as an MMA fighter, so Big Boy's claim that he would knock him out in the first round is a bold one, to say the least.

Ortiz has 34 professional fights under his belt and boasts an impressive 21-12-1 record with 10 knockouts.

He fought and beat people like Ken Shamrock, Forrest Griffin, Chuck Liddell, Chael Sonnen, Stephan Bonnar, Vitor Belfort, and Wanderlei Silva.

In his one boxing match, Tito Ortiz lost to fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva in a first-round knockout, something Big Boy intends to emulate.

Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva

Big Boy, who has only been a bodybuilder, does not have professional boxing experience at this time. So he will likely train for a while before the fight to learn the ins and outs of the sport.

