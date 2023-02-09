“Start with loving yourself” – 7-time Mr Olympia Phil Heath reveals his struggle with body dysmorphia

Phil Heath, a seven-time Mr Olympia Champion, is often speculated to be returning to competitive bodybuilding by many. Fans are eagerly keeping an eye on Heath's Instagram page to get any updates on his comeback. But he recently took to his Instagram profile to talk about his body dysmorphia experience and how it has impacted his way of thinking for more than 20 years.

"I want you guys to all know that you’re strong and you are extremely worthy. But you have to start with loving yourself. You cannot love others the way that you want to if you can’t show love to yourself and show grace to yourself. We pick ourselves apart so much to where we become paralyzed and don’t move forward. Love yourself, know you’re worthy, and go after it each and every day. You’re not alone."

Phil Heath topped the IFBB Pro League with his fullness, round muscular bellies, and 3D dimensions. He shares the distinction of having won the Mr Olympia title seven times (from 2011 to 2017) with legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Even though 'The Gift' has ceased competing, his knowledge and engaging demeanour make him the ideal person to handle even the most delicate matters.

Phil Heath recently shared an Instagram post in which he revealed he has been struggling with body dysmorphia for the last 20 years. In his caption, he wrote:

"Body dysmorphia is real!!! It'll truly steal the joy out of your days making yourself believe that you're not good enough and you'll never ever reach your goal."

Heath is delving deeper into a more important subject rather than giving a physique update or talking about a return. He discussed body dysmorphia, a psychiatric condition marked by an obsession with perceivably imperfect physical features.

The great bodybuilder advised people to 'answer the call' of body dysmorphia and love themselves.

"Many are already rooting for you but the biggest person who is cheering you on is your ultimate personal version of self! You're worthy! Answer that call right now! Love to All!"

It's not just Heath who is raising awareness of body dysmorphia, or what others refer to as 'bigorexia'. In a recent tirade, Arnold Schwarzenegger said that bodybuilders "take medicines that destroy their health" and that their joints and ligaments "cannot support the additional weight from excessive eating."

Body dysmorphia may afflict anybody, even Phil Heath, despite his fame for having the physique that won him Mr Olympia. His goal is that by getting the word out, he may be able to assist those who are experiencing similar problems, particularly those who are attempting to participate in bodybuilding competitions.

Rumors about Phil Heath making a comeback

In retirement, the 43-year-old has maintained his weight and fullness. Heath described the ideal bodybuilding cycle he had been working on successfully for the previous few months. Taking testosterone, DHEA, Prednisolone, Dihexa, and a small amount of T3 has boosted his energy levels, he said.

Online rumors about Phil Heath's comeback to bodybuilding are growing. He has recently made improvements to his stomach and appears to be in excellent form.

Jay Cutler, a close friend and former foe of Heath, suggested that the latter would soon be returning to the sport. He teased followers by saying he had something "fu**ing insane" planned for 2023 months ago.

