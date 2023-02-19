“Superhero body” - Joseph Baena reveals 2023 bodybuilding goals and movies

Joseph Baena's body type is exceedingly resembling his father's golden-age physique from the 1970s.

Resembling his father's career progression also, the young bodybuilder is beginning to carve a successful career in Hollywood. He has had notable appearances in blockbusters such as Chariot, Bully High, and Dancing with the Stars.

Despite showcasing a mature physique on multiple occasions, Baena's bodybuilding career has not begun yet. In a recent interview with InsideFighting, the 25-year-old described his greater aspirations as a bodybuilder, to aid his career in Hollywood:

"Well, I think the main thing is that I’m building a physique that I’ve always wanted. I’m training really hard. Yeah, I love growing. I love pushing myself every day and I want to get that superhero body; I want to play a superhero one of these days. Yeah, absolutely."

Joseph Baena attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fans want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger's son take on the sport the way his father did, especially as he bears a striking resemblance to his father's physique. However, Baena remains solely focused on propelling his acting career as far as he can at the moment.

"Yeah, Terminator, you name it. I want to be a leading man in a movie. I’m pursuing this acting career as hard as possible and that’s what we’re doing."

Joseph Baena discusses a career in bodybuilding

The 25-year-old discussed the sport of bodybuilding in the interview. He stated that he has an interest in building a career in the sport, but wants to steer clear of Olympia. That's because he does not want to gain the size required to compete in the Men's Open.

"Oh, man, I don’t know if I want to get that big. I don’t think – not right now. Maybe a bodybuilding competition in the future, but I don’t think I’ll take it as far as Mr Olympia, but we’ll see, you never know."

Should Joseph Baena take on Olympia in the future, the poetic justice will be unfathomable: A true story of 'like father, like son' coming to fruition.

Joseph Baena opens up about relationship with his father

The Hollywood actor was born to Mildred Patricia Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1997. This was as a product of a relationship the bodybuilder had with Mildred, who worked in the Schwarzenegger household as a helper.

Speaking to People, Joseph Baena admitted that building a relationship with his father was a tough task:

"I have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just (feel) like I can joke around with him and talk about anything."

Baena said that it was difficult for him as he grew up mostly with his mother but now enjoys a fulfilling relationship with Arnold:

"I grew up with my mom, and I was always nervous, and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time'. ... Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we talk about everything."

