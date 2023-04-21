What happened to Dennis James? Bodybuilding pro hospitalized in Germany

Dennis James is a former pro bodybuilder who competed in the open division. He was active in competitive bodybuilding during throughout the 90s and 2000s and had a successful career in pro bodybuilding.

He was a permanent name in the top ten contenders at Mr. Olympia competitions. Dennis James went toe-to-toe with some of the greatest bodybuilders such as Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath and Jay Cutler during one of the toughest eras in pro bodybuilding. His last competitive appearance was at the 2012 Masters Olympia, according to Fitness Volt.

Dennis James finished in third place while Dexter Jackson was crowned the champion at the 2012 Masters Olympia. He has since stepped off stage but has been actively involved in discussions about bodybuilding and hosts a weekly YouTube show called The Menace Podcast.

In a photo posted by Dennis James on Instagram on April 18, 2023, the former pro bodybuilder revealed that he was hospitalized in Germany last weekend. But what happened to Dennis James? He was hospitalized due to Pneumonia as revealed in his Instagram post. No further details are known.

In a photo posted by the former pro bodybuilder, he was seen in a hospital bed. Along with the photo, James wrote the following caption:

"Guess I won’t be flying home tomorrow morning. Sunday night I ended up in the hospital here in Germany where I was diagnosed with pneumonia. Thank god for great hospitals and doctors."

This isn't the first time that a well-known pro bodybuilder has suffered from pneumonia. Chris Dickerson is the sixth man to win a Mr. Olympia title in 1982. Dickerson also suffered from pneumonia, according to Fitness Volt.

He passed away in 2021. Chris was a well-known coach, podcaster and commentator for bodybuilding, according to the aforementioned source.

Another bodybuilder who suffered from pneumonia was a golden era bodybuilder and actor, Lou Ferrigno. This also required hospitalization. But his problems with the infection rose from a vaccine he received back in 2018 as per Fitness Volt.

Fans and followers react to Dennis James being hospitalized due to illness

Several fans and followers reacted to the news of Dennis James being hospitalized in Germany due to pneumonia. Apart from fans and followers, several current and former bodybuilders wished Dennis James a speedy recovery.

Some of the reactions are attached below:

2008 Mr. Olympia champion Dexter Jackson wrote:

"Called to check up on you my brother. Praying for a speedy recovery. ❤️"

Famous bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod wrote:

"Get well soon DJ!"

Two Mr. Olympia title champion Big Ramy wrote:

"Get well my brother 🙏"

Bodybuilder Milos Sarcev wrote:

"Man…I hope is only mild,not severe….but in anyway - you are in a right place to be healed and protected. Get well soon. 🙏🏻❤️ 🇩🇪 🏥"

2023 Arnold Classic Champion Samson Dauda wrote:

"Damn bro get well soon 🙏🏾"

Jay Cutler, the four-time Mr. Olympia title winner, wrote:

"Oh no. Get well 🙏"



"Get well soon 🙌"

"All the best and hope you get back on your feet Champ 👏👏"

"Get well soon coach / God Bless you"

"I hope you recover soon! Blessings!!! ❤️"

"🙏 We hope you a good recovery @bigdjames 😇 Hugs from Spain."

"Praying to God for your health @bigdjames soon you'll be better and it's God's will"

"Get well champ speed recovery bro"

"It's crazy how these things can just come out of nowhere..... Wishing you a speedy recovery champ."

Fans, followers and the entire bodybuilding community are hoping that Dennis James recovers soon from his illness.

