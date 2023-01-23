Who won the Arnold Classic 2022? Past year's winners explored

The Arnold Classic, since its establishment in 1989, has rapidly taken its place as the second-most prestigious bodybuilding event behind Mr Olympia. The event has seen the rise of many names over the years and has provided a stage for bodybuilders from across the globe. It is hosted every year in honor of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This year's Arnold Classic is set to be held from the 2nd to the 5th of March. The line-up was previously revealed and has been modified in the last few weeks to accommodate the removal and addition of some bodybuilders.

With the event right around the corner, we take a look at the winners from the 2022 edition of the competition.

Arnold Classic: Men's Open Results, 2022

1. Brandon Curry

2. William Bonac

3. Steve Kuclo

4. Samson Dauda

5. Justin Rodriguez

The Men's Open is the most-anticipated category at the Arnold Classic. In 2022, Brandon Curry was crowned the winner, for which he won $200,000. Curry was also crowned the best poser at the event.

William Bonac of the Netherlands was very close to beating Curry in 2022. His separation and muscularity were visibly better, but Curry reigned supreme thanks to his better physique flow and symmetry. Bonac, along with his second-place win, was awarded the title of being the most-muscular athlete.

Steve Kuclo took third place with a full and impressive package. He brought one of the most pleasing physiques in the 2022 Classic thanks to his 6’2" frame at over 275 lbs.

Men’s Physique Results, 2022

1. Erin Banks

2. Emmanuel Hunter

3. Diogo Montenegro

4. Antoine Weatherspoon

5. Choi Bong-Seok

Men’s Physique first callout at the 2022 Arnold Classic at the Greater Columbus Convention Center (Image via Instagram @arnoldsports)

American professional Erin Banks took home the Men's Physique title with sheer confidence, incredible conditioning, and beautiful posing. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself asked Banks to repeat the pose by showing off his traps during the awards ceremony that saw him win $10,000.

Although Banks owned the stage, his victory over Emmanuel Hunter was not by a huge margin. Hunter came in with an amazing package himself and won $6000.

Classic Physique Results, 2022

1. Terrence Ruffin

2. Ramon Rocha Queiroz

3. Urs Kalecinski

4. Breon Ansley

5. Michael Daboul

Breon Ansley, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, Urs Kalecinski, and Terrence Ruffin pose at the first call outs at the IFBB Pro League pre-judging for Classic Physique at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus Ohio. Arnold Classic 2022 (Image via Instagram @arnoldsports)

The Classic Physique was arguably the most-competitive event in 2022. Ruffin managed to take home $60,000 by winning the competition. He showcased a complete package that got the job done.

Queiroz, famously known as 'Dino', took second place in the competition. The Brazilian athlete is probably the favorite to take over Bumstead's throne at the 2023 Mr Olympia too, thanks to his rapid rise.

German Kalecinski finished ahead of the two-time Mr Olympia Classic Physique winner Breon Ansley. The latter has planned a move to the 212 division this year.

Poll : 0 votes