Ronnie Coleman is by far the best bodybuilder in the sport of bodybuilding. He won the Mr. Olympia competition, considered the most prestigious competition in professional bodybuilding.

Coleman won the Mr. Olympia a record eight times. Only Lee Haney has eight Mr. Olympia titles other than Ronnie Coleman. Even the great Arnold Schwarzenegger has only seven Mr. Olympia titles. His impressive physique, fantastic conditioning, and several bodybuilding titles earned Ronnie his nickname "The GOAT" and "The King."

The former pro bodybuilder is also known for lifting heavy weights during his workouts as a pro bodybuilder. But since 2007, Ronnie has undergone several surgeries for his injuries. Due to some surgeries, the bodybuilding legend's movement has become limited.

Despite these obstacles, he continues to do lite workouts in the gym. As far as bodybuilding is concerned, the second most prestigious competition in bodybuilding, the Arnold Classic, is soon approaching. The 2023 Arnold Classic is just weeks away, and the current active bodybuilders are preparing hard for the competition.

Often, former bodybuilders make appearances at bodybuilding competitions. So will Ronnie Coleman be at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival? Yes, Ronnie will be at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival. The news was revealed through an Instagram post on February 15, 2023, on the official Instagram account of the Arnold Sports Festival.

The post featured a video of Coleman from various stages of his career along with the caption:

"Meet 8X Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival! Tickets on sale now at the link in bio!"

Fans and viewers at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival will be eager to meet one of their favorite bodybuilders in person. Apart from the public, Ronnie will also be looking forward to meeting his followers at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Fans and Followers react to the news of Ronnie Coleman attending the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival

Soon after the news of Ronnie Coleman's appearance at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival was announced, several followers of bodybuilding reacted to this news. Some of the reactions are attached below,

An Instagram user wrote:

"Will I blow way too much cash on this? YEAH BUDDY 😂"

Another Instagram user wrote:

"Just tattoed LIGHTWEIGHT BABY on my bicep 😁"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"King Coleman 👑"

"Yeah buddy🔥🔥"

"I love RC because he is so positive even through all his adversity."

"💪💪💪💪 nice sir"

"Every time Ronnie says YEAHHH BUDDDDYYY , Every Gym bro Smile 😁"

Several more followers of bodybuilding reacted with heart emojis to the news of Ronnie at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival, while some posted Coleman's famous catchphrase, "Yeah, Buddy."

Has Ronnie Coleman won the Arnold Classic competition?

Everyone knows that Coleman has won the Mr. Olympia title eight times. But has the bodybuilding legend won the Arnold Classic? Yes, Coleman has won the Arnold Classic competition.

He competed in the Arnold Classic in 2001 and won the title. This was his only Arnold Classic title. Chris Cormier finished in second place, while Dennis James finished third. King Kamali and Dexter Jackson finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

This was a time when Coleman was in the form of his life because he was winning every competition he was competing in. Ronnie Coleman was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 Arnold Classic event.

