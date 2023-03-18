“Nobody has it on camera” - Milos Sarcev discusses Chad Nicholls’ son Dominic and Shawn Ray’s fight at Arnold Expo

Retired Serbian IFBB pro Milos Sarcev has not only won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title but has contributed a lot overall to bodybuilding. He is often seen on various podcasts and interviews discussing things related to bodybuilding.

In a recent The Menace Podcast on YouTube, hosted by Dennis James, Sarcev discussed the incidents at the recently concluded 2023 Arnold Classic. One such incident was an unrecorded fight between Chad Nicholls’ son Dominic and Shawn Ray.

Milos Sarcev opened up about the incident and also shared that Shawn texted him later.

"I didn't see exactly what it is. Somebody got in between them and separated them. But I know there was something going on. Shawn texted me, 'Hey, they jumped me'. I texted him back, 'I've seen it'. Nobody has it on camera."

Milos Sarcev reveals why Chad Nicholls' son Dominic and Shawn Ray got into a fight

The 2023 Arnold Classic saw some drama on and off the stage. With Samson Dauda claiming the second-most prestigious bodybuilding title, many experts seemed disappointed with judging standards.

However, another infamous incident during the event was the above-mentioned brief but intense fight between Chad Nicholls' son Dominic and Shawn Ray.

Milos Sarcev, along with Chris Cormier, joined Dennis James' The Menace Podcast and shared the entire story behind the fight.

After receiving texts from Shawn the prior night, Sarcev met Dominic Nicholls the next day as the latter came to meet him and shared his side of the story.

"The next day, Chad's son, Dominic, he came to me and showed me the video. He went there. I mean, you know, they are sick and tired of hearing these kinds of accusations, which is very, very bad. He just said, 'Don’t talk about my dad anymore.'''

Sarcev revealed that the fight happened because Shawn Ray had a disagreement on the techniques used by Chad Nicholls. He accused him of killing bodybuilders with his unorthodox bodybuilding coaching. Dominic could not hold himself off and showered his rage on Ray with punches.

However, Milos Sarcev also revealed that Dominic Nicholls wanted to speak to Shawn Ray privately, but the latter refused and started uttering things that made Dominic furious.

Dennis James defended Chad Nicholls as a coach and stated that Shawn must admit that the bodybuilder is nothing without a coach. He also supported Dominic, who fought for his father as no one should ever hear false accusations about their father.

Shawn Ray has been behind Chad Nicholls for quite some time now. He has often referred to Nicholls as a 'lying guru'. His accusations were so intense that he even went on to call Nicholls 'Dr. Death Protocols'.

While there was no official footage of Dominic and Shawn's fight, some recordings of around 45 seconds have gone viral on the internet.

Big Ramy and William Bonac were recently coached by Nicholls, as they competed at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and 2023 Arnold Classic. Despite not succeeding in either competition, Big Ramy's supporters said he appeared to have progressed since Mr. Olympia in 2017.

One of the best bodybuilders of all time, Ronnie 'The King' Coleman, who has eight Mr. Olympia titles, was coached by Chad Nicholls.

